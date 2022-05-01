Greenwood swept the 2022 Kentucky High School Tennis Coaches Association Section 1 tennis tournament with both the boys and girls winning the event Saturday.
The girls' team beat South Warren 3-2 in round one.
Arden Dethridge, Greer Glosick and Avery Overmohle had wins for Greenwood, with the doubles teams of Ainsley Stobaugh and Hanna Evans and Morgan Robertson and Sol-Francesca Poole earning wins for South Warren.
The Lady Gators followed that up with 5-0 wins over Glasgow in the second round and Hopkinsville in the championship.
Dethridge, Addison Hales and Jenny Zheng earned singles wins against Glasgow with Dethridge, Glosick and Zheng earning singles wins against Hopkinsville.
The teams of Overmohle and Glosick and Kate Young and Maria Crowe earned doubles wins against Glasgow. Young and Crowe and Overmohle and Emma Schnellar earned doubles wins against Hopkinsville.
In the boys' tournament, Greenwood swept Russell County 4-0 in round one before winning 3-2 against Glasgow in round two. The Gators defeated Bowling Green 5-0 in the finals.
Dylan Dethridge, Landon Trinh and Johnathon Foust picked up singles wins against Russell County with Gary Zheng and Seth Thomas earning a doubles win.
Dethridge, Zheng and Thomas had singles wins against Glasgow.
Dethridge, Trinh and Griffin Kupchella earned singles wins against Bowling Green with the teams of Zheng and Thomas and Foust and Tyler Sherrod earning doubles wins.