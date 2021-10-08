The Greenwood team and Bowling Green’s Reed Richey are both within striking distance following the first day of the KHSAA boys’ state golf tournament on Friday at Bowling Green Country Club.
Greenwood is third in the team standings, while Reed Richey is third in the individual standings.
Greenwood finished the day +14, five shots off first-round leader Christian Academy of Louisville. Madison Central is second after a team score of +10 on Friday.
Mason Williams led the way for Greenwood with a 1-over par 73. Williams heads into the second round tied for ninth. Jacob Lang finished the first round with a 2-over 74, Michael Lang a 2-over 75 and Sunny Pal an 8-over 80. Layton Richey finished with a 12-over 84.
Reed Richey opened with a 1-under 71, three shots behind individual leader Matthew Troutman from Christian Academy of Louisville. Madison Central’s Warren Thomis is second after a 3-under 69, with Daviess County’s Grant Broughton and Oldham County’s Tyler Wirth are tied for third with Richey.
Several local golfers made the cut and joined Richey and Greenwood in Saturday’s second round. Franklin-Simpson’s Dalton Fiveash is tied for 25th after a 4-over 76, while Barren County’s Jameson Corbin is tied for 31st after a 5-over 77.
Warren East’s Dalton Hogan and Bowling Green’s Graham Hightower also advanced to the second round after both fired an 8-over 80.
Glasgow’s Bo Shelton and Bowling Green’s Charlie Reber also competed in the first round, but did not make the cut.
The final round is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Bowling Green Country Club.