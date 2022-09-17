Greenwood senior Cates Duncan wanted to make his last race on his home course at Phil Moore Park a memorable one.
Duncan did that, making it back-to-back individual titles in the Gatorland Run on Saturday. Duncan’s win was part of a huge day for Greenwood, which claimed both the boys’ and girls’ team titles.
“It’s a blessing to do it senior year,” Duncan said. “It’s my last run on the home course. I wanted to go out on a good note, have fun – not worry about time, but hope I could get the win. That was my goal today.”
Duncan finished in a time of 16 minutes 51.3 seconds, more than 30 seconds better than his victory last season – the first varsity win of his prep career. Saturday’s race was run under much better conditions than last year, which featured a sloppy course due to rain and an hour delay due to lightning.
“It was literally a swim meet. It was crazy,” Duncan said. “Last year we all knew going in it wasn’t about time. This year, we all wanted to run fast. It’s crazy how different the conditions were.”
Teammate Jacob Johnston finished second with a time of 17:00.
“It feels good,” Johnston said. “It’s really awesome that we went 1-2 on our home course. We are really doing well this year.”
Johnston said his race strategy was to maintain an even pace throughout.
“I wanted to make sure I didn’t go out too hard on the first mile,” Johnston said. “Cates is the fastest one on the team. I can’t always run with them. I don’t want to go out with him and kill myself at the end.
Lucas Gann finished ninth to give Greenwood three runners in the top 10.
Butler County’s Trevor Joiner finished fourth, with Bowling Green’s Michael House sixth. Butler County’s Parker Smith was seventh, with Edmonson County’s Brandon Lindsey eighth and Logan County’s Sam Larson 10th.
Greenwood earned the team title with 59 points. LaRue County was second with 90 points, while Bowling Green was third with 96 points.
“Our goal coming in was to get the win on both sides,” Duncan said. “It really means a lot to do that – to do that on both sides on our home course – especially for the seniors with it being our last meet here.”
On the girls’ side, Greenwood had four runners in the top seven to finish with 29 team points, easily outdistancing runner-up LaRue County, which finished with 70 points.
Kylee Sutton led the way for Greenwood, finishing second with a time of 20:14.8.
“We’ve been working hard all season,” Sutton said. “I feel pretty good about us all. We work very hard here. We kind of have (the course) memorized. We know every little turn, every little hole.
“I think it definitely lifts our spirits and keeps us strong. It lets us know that we might not have (a runner) in the 18s, but we are a strong team if we keep together.”
LaRue County’s Isabella Day was the individual winner with a time of 19:36.
“I knew she was going to go really hard that first mile, so I wanted to see if I could keep that pace,” Sutton said. “She’s very talented and very strong.”
Greenwood’s Kaydee Wooldridge finished third with a time of 20:36.9.
“It felt really good,” Wooldridge said. “It definitely wasn’t like last year. It was definitely easier this year.”
Teammates Claire Ellington and Lily Clark finished fifth and seventh, respectively. Bowling Green’s Kathryn Harris was the only other local runner to earn a top-10 finish, placing sixth.
The Lady Purples finished fourth in the team standings, while Edmonson County finished third.