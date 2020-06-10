Greenwood landed three first-team selections on the Kentucky High School Tennis Coaches Association All-State teams announced last week.
Greenwood’s Parker Young and Landon Gann were named to the boys’ all-state first team, while the Lady Gators’ Christie Lin was selected to the girls’ all-state first team.
Glasgow’s Nicholas Morosa was also a boys’ all-state first-team pick, while Greenwood’s Richard Chen earned boys’ honorable-mention all-state honors.
Greenwood’s Harper Popplewell was named to the girls’ honorable-mention all-state team.
McCracken County’s Sophia Shiben was named as the 2020 Miss Tennis Kentucky, while Trinity’s Michael Chou was selected as the 2020 Mr. Tennis Kentucky by the KYHSTCA.
The all-state team selection was done differently this year. Iin the past, 16 players were automatic qualifiers – eight made the team by reaching the state quarterfinals in singles and eight from those reaching the semifinals in doubles, and the additional “at-large” players were selected from nominees from coaches by the KYHSTCA Awards Committee.
This year the 16 automatic qualifiers were a player from each of the 16 regions. Member coaches nominated only seniors and then the head coach of each school in that region voted for the nominated players in their region. The player receiving the most votes from the head coaches from their region is been recognized as a member of the all-state team.
The at-large members were selected by the KYHSTCA Board from the remaining nominees that were not selected by the region coaches.
Also because of COVID-19, seniors missed out on a lot of events and activities this spring, including their senior tennis season, so this year the KYHSTCA Board recognized all remaining nominees as honorable mention all-state recipients.
