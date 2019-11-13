Greenwood seniors Anna Haddock, Ellie Belcher and Annabel Justice played a big part in leading the Lady Gators soccer team to the program’s first state championship.
Now the trio will continue their soccer careers in different places after all three signed to play college soccer Wednesday. Haddock signed to play for Auburn, while Belcher signed with Western Kentucky and Justice signed with Centre College.
“It’s awesome,” Haddock said. “I am so proud of them. They’ve earned every minute of this. I am so excited just for all three of us.”
For Haddock, a midfielder recently named Kentucky Miss Soccer, Wednesday’s signing was a culmination of a nearly two-year journey. Haddock committed after her sophomore season and went on to be one of the state’s top goal scorers – finishing with 54 goals and 24 assists in her senior season.
“I cannot be more excited,” Haddock said. “This has probably been the best two weeks of soccer in my life. A state title is great and then looking to continue my career at the highest level, I cannot be more excited to be a Tiger.
“We have a really strong class and I have really gotten to know the other 2020 commits as well. I cannot put it into words how excited I am.”
Belcher, a defender who committed in April, said signing with WKU is a chance to play for a program she is very familiar with.
“I’ve grown up around the program and looked up to the program,” Belcher said. “Getting to play for that and playing close to home with all the support from my parents, my family and the community, it is really special to me. I’m really looking forward to it.”
Belcher also gets a chance to reunite with former Greenwood coach Zach Salchli, who is now the director of student-athlete development at WKU.
“Zach has been a great coach and I am really excited to see how he continues to coach at the next level,” Belcher said.
Justice finished second in goals (15) and assists (15) for the Lady Gators this past season. She said she chose Centre because of the academics.
“I’m really excited to see what I can do at the next level,” Justice said. “They are having a really good season right now, so that is super exciting as well.”
Justice added getting to share this day with two teammates made it even more special.
“It’s really exciting and really special,” Justice said. “I’m really happy to come on this journey with them and I’m pretty proud.”{&end}
