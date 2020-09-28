The Greenwood boys’ golf team braved the elements and picked up the Region 3 championship Monday at CrossWinds Golf Course.
On a day where rain and wind played havoc throughout, Greenwood stayed consistent as a team, shooting a combined 306 to beat Franklin-Simpson by 10 shots and earn a trip to the Leachman Buick/GMC/Cadillac/KHSAA Boys’ Golf Tournament at the Bowling Green Country Club next week.
“I’m very proud of them,” Greenwood coach Gary Meszaros said. “They survived the weather conditions – cold, wet rain going sideways – so that was tough. They stayed focused and our top four were all in the 70s. It was very impressive.”
Jacob Lang led the way for Greenwood with a 1-over par 73. Nathan Oliver carded a 4-over 76, Mason Williams finished with a 6-over 78 and Jaxon Moss had a 7-over 79 – giving the Gators four of the top 10 individual finishers.
“Obviously, our plan was to win,” Lang said. “For our team to play well in such hard conditions … it’s definitely a confidence booster. For the past couple of weeks we haven’t been playing our best golf, but now we are starting to click. When we are playing well, I think we are a tough team to beat.”
Meszaros said he expects Monday’s win to be a springboard to good things at next week’s state tournament.
“I think we are at an extreme high right now,” Meszaros said. “We played well last week at the all-state with the top 15 teams and we have about 12 teams in the state tournament. I think we have a chance to do very well, if not win it.”
While Greenwood took the team title, the individual championship was decided on a tiebreaker with Franklin-Simpson’s Chase Wilson beating Bowling Green’s Charlie Reber on the second playoff hole to win the title.
It was a bit of redemption for Wilson, who lost in a playoff hole to South Warren’s CM Mixon in 2017 when Wilson was an eighth grader.
“I clutched up today,” Wilson said. “I hit a great shot on nine (the second playoff hole) to get myself a good look at birdie and was able to make it.”
Both golfers started the playoff with up and down pars on the first hole, before Wilson won the crown with a birdie on the par 4, ninth hole.
“I knew that if I made it then I won,” Wilson said. “There was a little more pressure there than on the par putt the hole before. I knew I had been putting great all day. I hadn’t missed one that close all day, so I knew if I made a good stroke on it that it was going on.”
Reber said while he was disappointed to finish runner-up, ultimately he gets a chance to return to the state tournament next week.
“My tee shot wasn’t very good,” Reber said. “That kind of cost me. I’ve been to state since eighth grade, so that’s fun. I like that tournament. Hopefully, I can play well.”
Lang could have made it a three-way playoff but missed a birdie putt on his final hole. He said the team win was the ultimate goal and helped take the sting off that missed putt.
“I got third place,” Lang said. “How could I be mad about that with such tough conditions?”
Joining Wilson and Reber as individual qualifiers were Monroe County’s Trevor Isenberg, Franklin-Simpson’s Dalton Fiveash, Warren East’s Dalton Hogan, South Warren’s Chase Hodges and Barren County’s Jameson Corbin.
Corbin earned the final spot by winning a four-man playoff against Allen County-Scottsville’s JC Sikes, Clinton County’s Braxton Massengale and Bowling Green’s Carson Myers.
Massengale and Myers were eliminated in the first playoff hole, with Corbin besting Sikes on the second playoff hole to earn the trip to the state tournament.
“I’m very excited, very thrilled,” Corbin said. “This is the first time (going to state) for me. This is probably going to be my biggest round of the year.”{&end}
