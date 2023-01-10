The Greenwood boys’ basketball team rallied just in time, slipping past Butler County 84-81 on Tuesday at Greenwood High School.
Greenwood (5-12) trailed most of the night, but used a 9-0 run in the final minutes to slip past the Bears in an offensive outburst by both teams.
“It was just a fun, tough, hard-nosed game where they did everything in their power to try to beat us and we still found a way,” Gators coach Will McCoy said.
Butler County (10-6) was in control most of the night but could never put the Gators away, allowing Greenwood to rally late.
The Bears led 21-14 on a 3-pointer from Ty Price late in the first quarter before Greenwood scored six straight to trim the deficit to one.
Butler County got some distance again, leading 32-22 midway through the second, but the Gators answered with an 11-1 run to tie it. Greenwood briefly led 36-35 on a Brady Clark 3, but a Price layup helped the Bears regain a 37-36 halftime lead.
The Bears again stretched the lead to 55-45 after a 3 from Price late in the third quarter, but Greenwood answered again -- tying the score 60-all on a 3 from Luke Stansbury early in the fourth quarter. The teams went back and forth for the next five minutes before back-to-back 3s from Justin Castlen and Price gave Butler County a 77-73 lead with 2:41 left.
The margin grew to 79-74 with 1:49 left, but Greenwood had one final kick. The Gators scored nine straight -- the last six on free throws by Stansbury that gave Greenwood an 83-79 lead with 23 seconds remaining.
Butler County finally ended the run with a putback with one second left, but was unable to get any closer.
“We were able to make adjustments,” McCoy said. “Our kids adjusted. Everything they threw at us, we had a response or a reply for at some point. Just a lot of resiliency tonight. That’s the word that comes to mind when we look back at this one.”
Stansbury led the Gators with 32 points, one of four Gators to finish in double figures.
“Huge, but I didn’t know he had 32,” McCoy said. “There hasn’t been a 32 that smooth since (Cade Stinnett) graduated here last year, so that was really nice to see. For his first game back after being out with an ankle injury, that was huge.”
Asher Pettus and Garrett Hatcher added 13 points each, while Nick Simpson finished with 10 points.
“We knew it was going to be a dogfight coming into it,” Stansbury said. “We just had to come together as a team and get the job done.”
Price finished with a game-high 35 points. Trever Deweese added 18 points and Lawson Rice finished with 16 points.
“When Lawson got in foul trouble (at the end of the third quarter) that put us in a rough spot there, but the guys played hard,” Butler County coach Calvin Dockery said. “They played hard every possession. We gave up that 9-0 run. You can’t do that against a team that is capable of making shots like they are. They shot the ball really well tonight.”
Both teams return to action at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Butler County will host Grayson County, while Greenwood plays at South Warren.
BCHS 21 16 21 23 -- 81
GHS 20 16 19 29 -- 84
BC -- Price 35, T. Deweese 18, Rice 16, Castlen 8, Laughing 4.
GHS -- Stansbury 32, Pettus 13, Hatcher 13, Simpson 10, Clark 6, Howard 3, Phillips 3, Davis 2, Hartis 2.