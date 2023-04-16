Greenwood senior Cates Duncan earned the Boys' Outstanding Performance award after breaking a 28-year-old meet record and posting the fastest 1,600-meter run time in the state this year at during Saturday's AJ's Heart of the Bluegrass Track Classic hosted by Mercer County in Harrodsburg.
Duncan clocked a winning time of 4 minutes, 15.31 seconds to win the boys' 1,600, breaking the meet record of 4:18.45 set in 1995 by Shelby County's Josh Buffolino.
Duncan also won the 800, finishing in 1:57.76.
Fellow Greenwood senior Anna Drexel also delivered a huge performance, posting the state's fastest time in the 400 meters with her winning effort of 58.35 seconds. Drexel's win also broke Greenwood's school record in the event.
The Lady Gators' quartet of Lily Clark, Kylee Sutton, Charlotte Johnson and Claire Ellington also clocked the state's fastest time in winning the girls' 3,200-meter relay in 9:45.44.
Sutton added a runner-up finish in the girls' 3,200.
Greenwood's girls' finished in fifth place in the 22-team field with 58.87 points. DuPont Manual won with 139 points.
In the boys' meet, Greenwood was 10th with 32 points in the 24-team field. DuPont Manual won with 85 points.
Owensboro Invitational
South Warren's girls combined for 137 points to take first-place honors at the Owensboro Invitational on Saturday.
Zoie Elrod led the Spartans with two individual wins, taking first in both the 300-meter hurdles (51.04 seconds) and high jump (5 feet, 0 inches).
Also for South Warren, Megan Kitchens and Ryleigh Johnson finished 1-2 in the 800 meters with Kitchens posting a winning time of 2:23.87. Johnson added a runner-up finish in the 1,600.
Nailah Nwanguma also picked up a win for the Spartans in the girls' discus (106-02).
South Warren's Kitchens, Abby Overbay, Taylor Brown and Hayley Best combined to win the 3,200-meter relay (10:09.33), and the Spartans also tallied a runner-up finish in the girls' 1,600 relay.
Warren East's girls' team finished third with 86.50 points. The Lady Raiders got an individual win from Tayanah Woods in the 100 hurdles (17.52) and runner-up finishes from Brelynn Wardlow in the high jump and Amiyah Carter in the triple jump.
Warren East's Cheyenne Stark, Makenna Rine, Woods and Carter also teamed up to win the girls' 800 relay (1:53.43).
Bowling Green's girls finished 11th with 23 points.
In the boys' competition, Warren East claimed runner-up honors with 110.50 points in the 17-team meet won by Evansville North (Ind.) with 153 points.
Trevor Hudnall picked up a win for the Raiders in the 800 (2:04.32) and added a runner-up finish in the 1,600. Simon Ghee and Emmanuel Summers finished 1-2 in the discus, with Ghee claiming the win with a throw of 131-03.
Dratavyn Barber tallied a second-place finish in the shot put, and the Raiders also got runner-up finishes from Romello Meade in the 300 hurdles and Isiah Summers in the high jump.
Bowling Green finished seventh in the boys' meet with 44 points. The Purples got runner-up finishes from Jon Hunter in the 400 and Dontae Rucker in the long jump.
South Warren's boys finished 10th with 23 points. Charlie Hendrix won an individual event for the Spartans, taking first in the 110 hurdles (15.90).