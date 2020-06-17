Greenwood High School's Anna Haddock was named the Gatorade Kentucky Girls' Soccer Player of the Year for the second consecutive year on Wednesday.
In its 35th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, The Gatorade Company announced Haddock as its 2019-20 Gatorade Kentucky Girls' Soccer Player of the Year.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Haddock as Kentucky’s best high school girls' soccer player.
Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year award to be announced in June, Haddock joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports, including Alexi Lalas (1987-88, Cranbrook High School, Mich.), Steve Cherundolo (1996-97, Mt. Carmel High School, Calif.), Abby Wambach (1997-98, Our Lady of Mercy School of Young Women, N.Y.), Heather O’Reilly (2001-02, 2002-03, East Brunswick High School, N.J.), Matt Besler (2004-05, Blue Valley West High School, Kan.), Jack Harrison (2013-14, Berkshire High School, Mass.) and Mallory Pugh (2014-15, Mountain Vista High School, Colo.).
The state’s returning Gatorade Player of the Year, the 5-foot-5 senior midfielder led the Gators to a 23-2-3 record and the state championship this past season. Haddock amassed 54 goals and 24 assists, including 19 goals and nine assists in nine postseason matches. The state’s Miss Soccer honoree, Haddock was named to the Best XI at the High School All-American Game in December. She concluded her prep career with 150 goals and 85 assists.
The vice president of the Greenwood student body, Haddock has served as a student representative on the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Gender Equity Committee. She has also volunteered locally as a Spanish tutor and as a youth soccer coach.
“I can’t say enough about Anna – great player, awesome kid,” Bowling Green girls' soccer coach Lisa Correa said in a news release. “She is a competitor, team leader and role model. She is technically strong, good in the air and strikes well with either foot. She has speed that is hard to deal with as a defender.”
Haddock has maintained a weighted 4.17 GPA in the classroom. She has signed a National Letter of Intent to play soccer on scholarship at Auburn University.
The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport.
The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which works with top sport-specific experts and a media advisory board of accomplished, veteran prep sports journalists to determine the state winners in each sport.
Two-time winner Haddock joins recent Gatorade Kentucky Girls Soccer Players of the Year Cassie Amshoff (2017-18, Sacred Heart Academy), Eva Mitchell (2016-17, West Jessamine High School), Emina Ekic (2015-16, duPont Manual High School), Stephanie Rowland (2014-15, South Oldham High School) and Mallory Eubanks (2013-14, Tates Creek High School) among the state’s list of former award winners.
Since the program’s inception in 1985, Gatorade Player of the Year award recipients have won hundreds of professional and college championships, and many have also turned into pillars in their communities, becoming coaches, business owners and educators.
