Former Greenwood High School volleyball standout Anna Hewitt is headed to Presbyterian College in South Carolina this fall.
She is the third Greenwood student-athlete to sign a National Letter of Intent to play NCAA Division I volleyball in the history of the program.
Hewitt served as team captain and was a varsity starter for five years. A mainstay on the back row, she holds the school record for career digs with 1,706.
“I have absolutely loved my time at Greenwood, and I am so fortunate to continue playing competitively at a great college," Hewitt said in a news release. "I’m thankful for the support of my family, friends, teammates, and all the coaches I’ve played for and met during the recruiting process. After this year’s devastation and setbacks due to COVID-19, I’m ready to move forward. I can’t wait to make a positive impact at Presbyterian, both on and off the court!”
The straight-A student earned Academic All-State honors all four years and was a member of Beta Club and the National Honor Society. During her high school career, she helped the Lady Gators win several invitational tournament championships and gain three KHSAA State Tournament quarterfinal appearances. This past season, Hewitt helped Greenwood to a 38-3 record and a No. 5 state ranking. Hewitt was also a letter winner on the Lady Gators' swim team.
Hewitt was named numerous times to the District 14, Region 4 and State All-Tournament Teams, and she was listed on several state and national watch lists.
"Anna (Hewitt) is tough!" Presbyterian coach Korrinn Burgess said in a news release. "She caught the eye of Coach Nick (Highley) at a tournament early this past spring and I was impressed with her right away as well. She's very competitive and will work to compete for a starting spot right away."
Hewitt started playing with BRAVO club when she was 11 years old, and she currently trains with nationally ranked Tennessee Performance Volleyball (Paragon 18U). Hewitt considered offers from several DI programs before choosing Presbyterian, which advanced to the Big South Conference semifinals last year.
