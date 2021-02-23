Greenwood's Zac Lechler has been named the 2020 Kentucky Girls' Soccer Coach of the Year by the National Federation of State High School Associations in Indianapolis.
“It is our pleasure to recognize leaders and role models at the interscholastic level like coach Lechler," NFHS Executive Director Dr. Karissa Niehoff said in a news release.
Recipients are selected based upon coaching performance, community and school involvement, and philosophy of coaching.
"Coach Lechler leads with character and integrity – on and off the soccer field," Greenwood athletic director Dan Dillingham said in a news release. "We are excited for his recognition as coach of the year and the success of Lady Gator soccer under his leadership. Coach Lechler and Lady Gator soccer are key components of the culture and overall success of Greenwood High School."
During Lechler’s two years at the helm, the Lady Gators reached unprecedented levels of success with one state championship (2019) and back-to-back state final four, Region 4 championships and District 14 championships.
His teams are 39-5-5 against many of Kentucky’s, Tennessee’s, and Indiana’s best teams and his 2019 state champions finished ranked No. 8 in the nation by MaxPreps.
His two Greenwood teams have included a two-time All-American, two-time Kentucky Player of the Year, Kentucky Miss Soccer, five Kentucky all-staters, and five players who have gone on to play collegiately.
"Coach Lechler has created a culture of excellence with the GHS Lady Soccer program," Greenwood principal Adam Hatcher said in a news release. "He has instilled a winning attitude and a positive environment that exceeds beyond the playing field. GHS and WCPS are proud of the accomplishments and the opportunities afforded to the Lady Gators under the direction of coach Lechler."
Before leading Greenwood's girls' soccer program, Lechler played soccer for Defiance College where he attained a degree followed by a graduate degree from Western Kentucky. In addition to this award, Zach was previously named the 2019 Kentucky SuperPreps Coach of the Year.
