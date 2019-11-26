The architect of the South Warren volleyball program has decided to step away.
Justin Griffin announced Tuesday that he has stepped down after 10 seasons at the helm. The only coach in the program’s history, Griffin has built the Spartans into one of the top teams in the area and a perennial Region 4 contender – winning 244 games in his tenure.
Griffin said he felt like it was the right time to step away, adding he wanted to be able to spend more time with his family.
“Priorities change,” Griffin said. “I felt like I put as much time and energy into the program as I could. It was just time to take a step back from the program and let someone else lead it in a different direction or keep it going.
“On my end, I just want to be more of a dad at home – being able to do some of the things I have been missing out on with my boys.”
Griffin has guided South Warren since the program’s inception. The Spartans finished 11-22 in the first season in 2010, but quickly became a force in the area – improving to 24 wins by the third season.
In 2013, the program’s fourth season, South Warren advanced to the region championship game – the first of seven straight appearances in the region title game.
“Obviously that is a credit to the players that dedicated the time,” Griffin said. “I was just kind of a little part of that, but the players have really devoted their time to make sure that they got better. I’ve been blessed to have great players along the way. They made my job a lot easier. To be a part of that and seeing how hard they worked every day, it’s been an honor. I couldn’t ask for anything better.”
South Warren won back-to-back region titles in 2014-15, advancing to the state quarterfinals in both seasons.
The Spartans added a third region title in 2017 – an unlikely run in which South Warren entered the postseason 18-18, but finished 23-20 after advancing to the state semifinals.
South Warren finished 26-9 last season, falling to Greenwood in the region finals.
“Whoever comes in, there is still a lot of talent on that team,” Griffin said. “They are ready to go and they will continue this success and build on it – and hopefully take it further than what we were able to do the first 10 years.”{&end}
