Warren East is looking for new head football coach for the first time since before the 2017 season after Raiders head coach Jeff Griffith announced his retirement Friday.
Griffith, who coached the East program the past six seasons, plans to retire from education – he taught special education at the school – and will at least take a break from coaching before re-evaluating that decision sometime in the future.
“I’m at a point – 28 years in education – where I just felt like it was the right time,” Griffith said. “I’m definitely retiring from education. I’m not saying I won’t coach again, but I’m going to take some time and get away from it a little while.”
The Raiders put together one of the most most successful seasons in school history this past campaign under Griffith. Warren East went 10-0 in the regular season – just the second unbeaten regular season in school history – and won two Class 4A state playoff games before falling to Franklin County in the quarterfinal round.
Under Griffith, the Raiders made the Class 4A state playoffs six straight seasons capped off by the 2022 team’s 12-1 campaign.
“It was a great group of kids and a season we had kind of been building for, for three years,” Griffith said. “It was one of those things where it came to fruition and we were happy with it.”
Griffith, who prepped at Madison Central and played college football as a defensive end at Western Kentucky from 1986-89, began his coaching career as an assistant at Bowling Green High School in 1990, followed by a stint as an assistant at Greenwood before landing his first head coaching job at Wayne County (1998-2001). Griffith later served as defensive coordinator at Bowling Green for 11 seasons, then as head coach at Boone County and Barren County before taking over for Justin Chaffin at Warren East before the 2017 season – the first full season the Raiders played on the newly built Jim Ross Field.
Griffith said he’s been involved in organized football as a player or coach every fall since 1980.
“I’m proud of the career I’ve had and had a lot of fun, and worked with a lot of great kids over the last 33 years of coaching,” Griffith said. “I’m proud of the work that I’ve gotten done at all of them, but especially here at East.”
Warren East athletic director Brandon Combs said the school will take some time to “let the dust settle” before diving into a search for the program’s next head coach.
“We want the most qualified individual that we can find here because that’s what our kids deserve and that’s what our school deserves,” Combs said. “... We want folks interested in this job that likes a challenge. We’ve had a tremendous sports season so far out here – fall, winter and we expect a big one in the spring as well. So the expectation level has kind of changed around here.”
Combs said whoever gets the job will have the benefit of a strong foundation built by Griffith and his staff.
“We’ve been friends for a really long time, and he’s done a tremendous job for us here,” Combs said. “A coach knows when it’s time and I think he’s kind of tired a little bit. And he’s also going to retire from education. He kind of felt like it was time and he’s certainly not leaving the cupboard bare by any means, whatsoever.
“With the amount of talent we have returning and our facilities, it’s a very attractive job. Coming off our second undefeated regular season in school history, there’s a lot of forward momentum.”
That’s just what Griffith intended when he made the decision to step away from coaching – at least for a while.
"My wife and I started talking about it over Christmas break," Griffith said. "I wanted to think it through and make sure it was the right decision for me. The main thing is, whoever the next coach is here at Warren East, I wanted to leave a good team for them to come back and there's a lot of really good pieces for the team coming back next year."