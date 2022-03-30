Greenwood's Ethan Groff tallied a pair of hits and stole two bases to help the host Gators pick up a 4-3 baseball win over West Morgan (Ala.) on Tuesday.
Andrew Jolly, James Russell, Bryson Brockman and Groff each tallied an RBI in the win.
Rhett Dysholm stared and earned the win, allowing three runs over five innings. He struck out six batters. Cooper Davis got the final two outs to earn the save.
Greenwood (4-4) hosts Logan County on Thursday.
Barren County 3, Glasgow 1
Barren County starting pitcher Jameson Buie delivered seven strong innings to lead the host Trojans to a 3-1 win over District 15 rival Glasgow on Tuesday.
Buie allowed only an unearned run off three hits and a walk in the complete-game effort. He struck out seven.
Taye Poynter had a double and an RBI and Blake Cook added an RBI for the Trojans.
Glasgow starting pitcher Ashton Cerwinske also fired a complete game, allowing three runs (one earned) off three hits and a walk while striking out five in six innings.
Camron Hayden had a double and an RBI for the Scotties.
Barren County (3-5 overall, 1-0 District 15) was set to visit Taylor County on Wednesday.
Glasgow (2-7, 0-1) was slated to visit Bowling Green on Wednesday.
Franklin-Simpson 4, Logan County 3
Ben Banton went 3-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a run batted in to help visiting Franklin-Simpson earn a 4-3 win over District 13 rival Logan County on Tuesday.
Justin Jones added a double and an RBI, and Cole Wix also drove in a run in the win.
Wildcats starting pitcher Dalton Fiveash allowed three runs off six hits while striking out 13 in the complete-game victory.
Logan County's Chance Sweeneey was 3-for-3 with a double and a stolen base, Connor Binkley tallied a solo home run, Wyatt Blake had a triple and an RBI and Jack Delaney also drove in a run.
Sweeney took the loss in a complete-game effort, allowing four runs (one earned) off four hits and a walk. He struck out four.
Franklin-Simpson (7-3, 1-0) visits Allen County-Scottsivlle on Thursday.
Logan County (3-5, 0-1) visits Greenwood on Thursday.
ACS 8, Monroe County 4
Landon Spears produced a strong all-around day for host Allen County-Scottsville in Tuesday's 8-4 win over District 15 rival Monroe County.
Spears drew the start on the mound and tossed a complete game to earn the win, allowing four runs (one earned) off seven hits and a walk while striking out nine. At the plate, Spears was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs.
Eric Bray added a 2-for-4 day with a double and two RBIs. Brayden Calvert chipped in with an RBI for the Patriots.
ACS (4-5, 1-0) hosts Franklin-Simpson on Thursday.
Softball
Greenwood 21, Warren Central 0
Greenwood's Josi Morrison pitched a complete-game shutout and drove in five runs for the Lady Gators in Tuesday's 21-0 win in five innings over host Warren Central.
Morrison allowed just one hit while striking out nine over five innings to earn the win. At the plate, Morrison was 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and five RBIs.
Greenwood's Lydia Kirby was 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and three RBIs, Caitlyn Oliver was 3-for-5 with two triples, a double and an RBI and Lily Travis went 3-for-5 with two RBIs. Also for the Lady Gators, Cali Huff had two doubles and two RBIs, Grace Boyer was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Savannah White and Elsie Kirby each tallied an RBI.
Jazlyn Glover had the lone hit for the Lady Dragons.
Greenwood (6-0, 1-0 District 14) hosts district rival Warren East on Thursday.
Warren Central (2-6, 0-1) hosts Grayson County on Thursday.
Logan County 2, Franklin-Simpson 1
Host Logan County held on for a 2-1 win over District 13 rival Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.
Lady Cougars starting pitcher Shelby Gettings fired a complete game for the win, allowing one run off four this while striking out five. At the plate, Gettings was 2-for-3.
Also for Logan, Kinley Holloway drove in two runs.
Kloie Smith tallied a solo home run and Lilly Ferguson had a double for the visiting Lady Wildcats. Hanna Arthur took the loss after allowing two runs off six hits and a walk in six innings. She struck out two.
Logan County (4-3, 1-0) visits Edmonson County on Thursday.
Franklin-Simpson (5-4, 0-1) hosts East Robertson (Tenn.) on Thursday.
Butler County 10, Grayson County 0
Butler County rolled to a 10-0 road win in in six innings over District 12 foe Grayson County on Tuesday.
Karrington Hunt was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs to lead the Lady Bears. Carley Jones added a 2-for-4 day with two RBIs, and Parker Willoughby was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Kaylee Dockery started and got the win, allowing no runs off four hits with four strikeouts. Avery Gleason tossed two scoreless innings in relief, striking out two.
Butler County (2-5, 1-0) visits district rival Trinity (Whitesville) on Thursday.