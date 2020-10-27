The Greenwood girls’ soccer team entered the season looking to fill the void from a senior class that helped lead the program to its first state title in 2019.
Weeks before the season another hole emerged, with Greenwood’s expected starting goalkeeper transferring to an out-of-state outdoor academy.
That’s when senior Erin Heltsley reached out to an old friend on Instagram – Taryn Guyer.
Guyer was a member of the Lady Gators in 2018, but stepped away from soccer to focus more on her other love – playing baritone for Greenwood’s marching band.
Guyer wasn’t looking at a return to a game she played for 10 to 11 years before stepping away, but Heltsley’s message convinced her to give it another try.
“I thought about and I was like, ‘I’ll give it a chance. I will play,’” Guyer said. “I wanted to play soccer again, even if it was on a rec league. This was my opportunity.
“I was pretty happy to say yes.”
Guyer’s return has been a welcome part of Greenwood’s run at another state title, which continues with a semifinal match against Sacred Heart at Henry Clay High School in Lexington on Wednesday at 4 p.m. CDT.
Guyer has emerged as one of the top keepers in the state. She recorded her ninth shutout of the season in Monday’s 3-0 win over Owensboro Catholic, tying Cooper’s Jada Walters for the most shutouts in the state, and has allowed 0.9 goals a game. Her biggest moments came in the District 14 and Region 4 finals against Bowling Green, making saves during penalty kicks that helped the Lady Gators win both games.
“I think about it and I am just amazed,” Guyer said. “I don’t even know what to think, because I helped them. I still can’t put it into words. It’s so crazy to me that I could come back after a year and jump right in.”
Greenwood coach Zac Lechler praised his senior keeper following the Region 4 win last week.
“She’s been absolutely stellar for us back there,” Greenwood coach Zac Lechler said. “I could not ask for anything more from her. Even after taking a year off, I don’t think anybody would be able to tell. Both times we go to PKs, making saves that helped us win the game, she has been huge and she’s also been a huge voice for us in the back during games as well.
“She is always speaking up at halftime, giving us pointers and helping us out. She’s been really uplifting and a huge asset to the team this year.”
Guyer said her return to soccer has gone even better than she imagined.
“I don’t consider myself a star keeper, but I was alright,” Guyer said. “I hadn’t touched a soccer ball in almost a year, so I had to get back into it. It’s like riding a bike. Once you know what to do, you know what to do.”
Guyer said she walked away from soccer after playing on the junior varsity team as a sophomore because she wanted to take a break from the game and focus more on band.
“Band is my first love,” Guyer said. “I played sophomore year on junior varsity and I really missed band. I really missed my friends there.
“This year with COVID, it’s a little different. We weren’t able to go to competitions and stuff like that, so it wasn’t really the full experience of marching band.”
That made the decision to do both her senior year a little easier. Guyer still goes to band practice twice a week – although she has missed a few practices for games – and will be part of the band’s small concert that will be held on Friday. She said her bandmates and band director have been very supportive of her decision to play soccer this year.
While band is her first love, she said she realized the first day of open gym that she missed soccer.
“I was just so happy to be back on the field and be with girls I knew, my teammates, just playing soccer,” Guyer said. “It just brought me so much joy. It lit a fire in me and it has taken us all the way here.”
She said the year off has allowed her to be more appreciative of everything.
“It made me think about things more,” Guyer said. “I’m a senior, so it made me think about this is my last time doing a lot of things. I can’t take anything for granted. This is such a great team to play on and be a part of that I realize I got lucky to be able to be part of this program.”
She credits goalkeeper coach Kenny Moore and fellow keeper Camilla Arechiga with her successful return to the pitch.
“Kenny Moore is a great goalkeeper coach, so he really helped me through that," Guyer said. "The other goalkeeper Camilla has really been supportive too. We just feed off each other’s energy.”
For now Guyer is enjoying her return to soccer, but isn’t sure what the future holds for her when it comes to playing.
Guyer said she would like to be in marching band in college and might even consider minoring in music, but she’s not sure about soccer – although she’s not ready to completely close the door.
“Intramural probably to keep myself active, but I don’t want to do anything that will take away from academics,” Guyer said.
