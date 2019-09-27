Greenwood's Anna Haddock tallied a hat trick with four goals and added an assist as the host Lady Gators rolled to a 10-0 girls' soccer win Thursday over Logan County.
Amaya Salvador added two goals and an assist, while Annabel Justice, Sarah Wiles and Rebekah Dickinson each had a goal and an assist. Makayla Mitchell chipped in with a goal and Autumn Wiles, Anna Drexel, Hannah Carter and Paige Hines had one assist each.
Goalkeeper Elizabeth DeMarse recorded the shutout for Greenwood (12-1-2), which faces DuPont Manual on Friday in the Evansville (Ind.) Memorial Tournament.
Logan County dropped to 9-5.
Bowling Green 2, Ohio County 0
Host Bowling Green earned a 2-0 win Thursday over Ohio County.
Haley Stevens and Emma Kate Widener tallied goals, with Erica Smith and Ella Farley providing the assists.
Goalkeeper Caroline Smith recorded the shutout for Bowling Green (7-8), which returns to action Thursday at Daviess County.
Franklin-Simpson 1, Todd County Central 0
Anna Walker tallied the game's only goal off an assist from teammate Kate Norwood as Franklin-Simpson earned a 1-0 win Thursday at District 13 rival Todd County Central.
Lady Cats goalkeeper Lexi Phillips finished with 13 saves to preserve the shutout.
Franklin-Simpson (4-7 overall, 4-2 District 13) returns to action Saturday at North Hardin.
Boys' soccer
Franklin-Simpson 2, Todd County Central 1
Franklin-Simpson earned a 2-1 boys' soccer win Thursday at Todd County Central.
Ben Banton and Alan Olivo scored goals for the Wildcats, with both coming off assists from Johnny Martin.
Goalkeeper Connor Vincent tallied 13 saves for Franklin-Simpson (5-11, 3-3 District 13), who are back in action Monday against visiting Barren County.
Volleyball
Barren County 2, Cumberland County 0
Host Barren County earned a 2-0 (25-18, 25-18) win Thursday over Cumberland County.
Hannah Doyle had four service aces for the Trojanettes. Makayla Brooks tallied team highs in kills (three) and blocks (three). Elizabeth Wilson added a team-best seven assists.
Barren County (13-13) hosts Warren Central on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.