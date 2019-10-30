When Anna Haddock walked off the field following her first varsity soccer game, she left as a loser.
She hasn't seen many losses since, however.
"Let's just say we've come a long way from then," she joked. "I think we lost 3-0 up at Bethlehem and that was tough, and then you see this season. I think we've kind of flourished and we always knew that this year was going to be something special."
Haddock was right. She and the Lady Gators have come a long way since that Aug. 15, 2016, game, and it started in the very next contest.
The then-freshman scored three times three nights later in a 4-1 win over Central Hardin -- the first of 75 wins the program has recorded the last four seasons. Now, with her senior season winding down, Haddock is hoping for two more, starting in the KHSAA Girls' Soccer State Tournament semifinals against Ashland Blazer on Thursday.
"I think we've been really excited. We're prepared for what's coming," she said. "We've never been in this situation before, but I think we're as ready as we've ever been."
Before Haddock entered high school, Zac Lechler was in his first year as Greenwood's junior varsity coach. He remembers seeing the same things from the then-middle schooler that he's seen from his senior captain in his first year as the varsity head coach.
"She was taking people on one-on-one, taking three, four, five defenders on dribbling down the field. I mean, you just tell her to go and she would take the whole team on," Lechler said. "I think she's gotten more confident in herself. She's stayed humble the whole way through, and I think that's what's made her such a great leader."
Her freshman season gave a glimpse of what was to come. The Auburn commit scored 12 times after her second game and recorded 17 assists on the season. It was followed by a 39-goal, 25-assist sophomore season and a 42-goal, 19-assist junior season. She was named the Gatorade Kentucky Girls' Soccer Player of the Year and received United Soccer Coaches Association High School All-American honors, among other accolades, to that point.
The Lady Gators won the Region 4 Tournament her freshman and junior seasons, but couldn't get past the state quarterfinals. Last year, the team was without her for its final five games after she fractured her foot during practice.
She showed no signs of the injury at the start of her senior season. Haddock recorded a hat trick in a 6-1 win over Madisonville-North Hopkins in the opener and finished the regular season with 35 goals.
Since then, she's added 18 goals in seven postseason games to help lead the Lady Gators to a District 14 title, a Region 4 title, a Semi-State win over Marshall County and a state quarterfinal win over Daviess County to get Greenwood to the state semifinals for the first time since 2008. Her 53 goals are currently fifth-most in the state.
"It's officially do-or-die since the region tournament, so I've just known that any chance I have, I have to take," she said. "I've been confident in front of goal."
Her confidence isn't just in herself, either -- it's in her teammates too. Haddock has recorded 23 assists for a total of 129 points. Her assist total is ninth-most in Kentucky and her point total is third-most.
"She's very technical with the ball, but I think she's found a way to inspire her teammates to become better players as well," Lechler said. "Yes, everybody sees the stuff she does on the field, but it's also the stuff that she does off the field with her teammates that's been super important for this team."
She knows she'll likely have a target on her back and will be ready to get others involved Thursday against Ashland Blazer and potentially on Saturday, where Greenwood would meet either Sacred Heart or Highlands in the championship game if they can get past the Kittens.
She points to those teammates, like fellow senior captain Ellie Belcher, who joined her as a West All-State team representative, second-leading scorer Annabel Justice and Paige Hines, who had two goals in the quarterfinal game, among others, for their roles in the her personal success and in the team's success this season.
On Wednesday, after a foggy practice on Warren East's blue turf, Haddock recalled the feeling after the hat trick against Central Hardin three years ago. It was the first three of 149 goals, and just the start to a memorable career at Greenwood that will come to a close this week.
"It felt good, but I knew it wasn't going to be the last," she said. "I knew I was going to have a lot of success throughout high school, and it does help that we've had such a great support system around us."
