Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG TONIGHT, HARD FREEZE LIKELY FRIDAY MORNING... .A MOIST AIRMASS ALONG A STALLED FRONTAL BOUNDARY IS LEADING TO AREAS OF DENSE FOG THIS EVENING. VISIBILITIES WILL BE DOWN BELOW A QUARTER OF A MILE AT TIMES, SO USE CAUTION IF TRAVELING. LOW TEMPERATURES WILL DIP INTO THE UPPER 20S ON FRIDAY MORNING. THESE FREEZING TEMPERATURES WILL LIKELY END THE GROWING SEASON. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ THURSDAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY LESS THAN ONE-HALF MILE IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF AND SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA AND EAST CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY. * WHEN...FOR THE DENSE FOG ADVISORY, UNTIL 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&