Barren County senior Tyler Hagan produced a hat trick with a five-goal night and also added a pair of assists in the Trojans' 10-0 boys' soccer win over Butler County on Monday.
Micah Wilson also had a hat trick with three goals and an assist. Will Fant tallied a goal and two assists, Logan Gerber scored a goal and Juan Carlos Alejo-Roblero tallied two assists in the win.
Goalkeeper Gavin McCord finished with one save for Barren County (9-6), which was set to visit Monroe County on Tuesday.
Butler County (0-14) visits Warren East on Thursday.
ACS 6, Monroe County 1
Aaron Shane and Donavin Slone scored two goals apiece to lead host Allen County-Scottsville to a 6-1 win over Monroe County on Monday.
Sammy Jines added a goal and an assist, and Blade Workman also tallied a goal for the Patriots. Trevor Huizenga finished with two assists, and Joseph Hunley, Thomas Lee and Luis Asencio each had one assist in the win.
Goalkeeper Asthyn Ballinger finished with seven saves for ACS (4-11), which visits District 15 rival Barren County on Thursday.
Girls' soccer
Elizabethtown 3, Bowling Green 2
Bowling Green dropped a 3-2 decision to host Elizabethtown on Monday.
The Lady Purples got on the scoreboard on an own goal by Elizabethtown, and Bowling Green's Katie Donelson tallied the other goal for BG.
Bowling Green (10-3-1) visits Ohio County on Thursday.
