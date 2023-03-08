When Jeff Griffith made official his plans to retire and step down as head football coach, Warren East athletic director Brandon Combs made it clear that the school would conduct an exacting search for his replacement.
With the team having just put together one of the best seasons in school history after rolling through an undefeated regular season (just the second ever at East) and winning a pair of games in the Class 4A state playoffs, Combs and the search committee were not willing to settle on just any replacement for Griffith.
So the resumes were solicited and the interviews were held, but in the end Warren East determined the best candidate for the head coaching job was already in the locker room.
On Wednesday, Combs introduced Tanner Hall as the school's 12th head football coach for a program that dates back to 1969.
"Quite frankly, it's a dream come true," Hall said. "Going back to playing in high school and throughout college, it was the first thing that I wanted to do.
"... I wanted to be a head coach, and so it's a wonderful feeling to get to continue that here, build on the success that we had the last four seasons."
Hall served as Warren East's offensive line coach this past season and has been teaching and coaching at the school the past four years.
"We had some great external and internal candidates from just about every level of football," Combs said. "The committee felt like at the end of the day, coach Hall checked all the boxes we were looking for. We were looking for a guy with experience. Tanner has actually turned down a few head coaching offers in the last few years, and his commitment was to stay here and work with these kids.
"He's great at building relationships. He's in the building, which is very beneficial when you're dealing with 50 to 60 kids. He's been a part of the success we've had. He knows some changes that need to be made and can adapt to that and will do a good job with those."
Hall, who also served as head coach of the program's junior varsity team, is a Bowling Green High School graduate who played under former Purples -- and Raiders -- head coach Kevin Wallace. He worked with numerous influential coaches at previous stops including Greenwood, White House (Tenn.) Gallatin (Tenn.) and Portland (Tenn.) before joining Griffith's staff.
As an integral part of the upward trajectory of Warren East's football program the past few seasons, Hall offered the sort of continuity that Combs said the search committee was looking for in a new coach.
Having a familiar face and voice calling the shots next season has been a relief for the players, Raiders sophomore running back/linebacker Jackson McCool said.
"It definitely was a big shock, for sure -- coach Griff, he's been in the program for many years now and he's been with me these past two," McCool said. "So it's definitely to hear that we're going to get a big change, but having a feeling that coach Hall would be able to step in and kind of lead this team ... I've seen firsthand how coach Hall can really get the best out of his players, whether that's in the classroom or on the field. So even though it was a little unsettling at first (when Griffith retired), I'm very confident that coach Hall is going to do a phenomenal job head coach going forward and really build on what we've done the past few years."
The Raiders will have to replace a sizeable and influential senior class, but there's solid building blocks for the next strong Warren East team. It starts with quarterback Dane Parsley, who emerged as one of top QBs in the area -- perhaps the state. There's talent returning at the skill positions in wide receiver Tray Price and throughout the roster. While many starters are gone, plenty of those backups from this season saw significant time on the field.
Hall thinks Warren East has everything in place to sustain the success of the past few years.
"The expectations have not changed," Hall said. "That's what we strive for this upcoming season. Obviously our first goal going into it is a 100% graduation rate for our upcoming senior class. And from there, we're going to be undefeated at home -- that's going to be our next goal. And then the next goal -- win the district championship. So the expectations will not change, even though the face has."
Warren East freshman wide receiver/cornerback Brayden Lightfoot is looking forward to next season with Hall as the Raiders' head coach.
"I feel like he's a nice leader," Lightfoot said. "I feel like he's going to be great at being the head coach. I think he's going to lead us to a good year."