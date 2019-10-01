Sofia Hasani scored four times to lead South Warren to a 6-0 victory at Barren County on Monday.
The senior finished the regular season with a team-high 28 goals for the 9-4-1 Spartans, who will next play Bowling Green on Oct. 7 in the 14th District semifinals at Greenwood.
Kailee Nobles and Agustina Pinilla each recorded a goal and an assist in Monday's victory. Rachel Thomas also had an assist and Therese Bohnlein recorded the shutout.
Barren County finished the regular season at 9-4-0.
Greenwood 6, Henderson County 0
The Lady Gators bounced back from its first loss since August with a 6-0 win over Henderson County on Monday.
Greenwood was coming off a 5-0 loss to Evansville (Ind.) Memorial. Annabel Justice recorded a hat trick in Monday's win, Anna Haddock had two goals and Rebekah Dickinson had one.
Erin Heltsley had two assists and Amaya Salvador and Ellie Belcher each had one. Elizabeth DeMarse had six saves and Ellie Ramsing had one in the combined shutout.
Greenwood (13-2-3) will host Owensboro Catholic on Tuesday to close out the regular season. Henderson County (10-5-4) will host Owensboro Catholic on Thursday to close its regular season.
Glasgow 6, Hart County 1
The Lady Scotties moved its winning streak to five games with a 6-1 victory at Hart County on Monday.
Aubrey Phillips and Kirsten Crowe each scored twice for Glasgow, while Hayden Botts and Abigail Dickinson each had a goal. Crowe and Botts also recorded one assist each.
Dinah Miranda had two assists and Samantha Stone and Karly Murphy had one each. Paige Burd had three saves in the win.
The Lady Scotties (11-4-0) will close the regular season against Franklin-Simpson on Thursday. Hart County (6-11-0) will travel to Breckenridge County on Tuesday for its regular-season finale.
Franklin-Simpson 3, Muhlenberg County 3
Kate Norwood scored twice and had an assist to lead the Lady Wildcats offense in a 3-3 draw at Muhlenberg County on Monday.
Anna Walker recorded a goal and Lexi Phillips had 20 saves for Franklin-Simpson (4-8-1), which will close the regular season at Glasgow on Thursday.
Brooklyn Whitehouse had two goals and Abby Dukes had one for Muhlenberg County. Kendall Piper, Rilen Gettings and Filippa Kingdon each recorded an assist for the Lady Mustangs and Kyley Byrd had 12 saves.
Muhlenberg County (9-9-1) will face Lyon County on Tuesday.
Boys' soccer
Russellville 2, Hopkins County Central 1
Avery Flener scored both Russellville goals in the team's 2-1 win over Hopkins County Central on Monday.
Alejandro Zepeda recorded one assist for the Panthers and Nathan Cates had 13 saves. Russellville (9-9-1) will play Caldwell County on Thursday in its regular-season finale.
The Storm (4-9-3) host University Heights on Tuesday.
Taylor County 6, Glasgow 3
Hudson Davis had two goals and Lucio Yahir Molina Alarcon had one in Glasgow's 6-3 loss to Taylor County on Monday.
Molina Alarcon also added two assists and Jackson Bower had one. Seth Medford recorded six saves and Caelan Rajan had five in the loss. Glasgow (13-6-0) will host Somerset to close out the regular season Tuesday.
Taylor County (13-3-0) will travel to Hart County on Tuesday.
Barren County 3, Franklin-Simpson 1
Aden Nyekan scored twice and Pacey Botts once to lead the Trojans to a 3-1 victory at Franklin-Simpson on Monday.
Seth Mitchell had two assists and Tyler Cooper had one for Barren County (10-5-0). Cody Copas had seven saves in the victory.
Barren County will travel to Monroe County to close the regular season Tuesday. Franklin-Simpson falls to 5-12-0 with the loss.
Volleyball
Barren County 2, Warren Central 0
Makayla Brooks had six kills and five blocks and Elizabeth Wilson had eight aces and 12 assists to lead Barren County to a 2-0 (25-2, 25-13) win over Warren Central on Monday.
Hannah Doyle had four kills, one block and four aces, Shadda Wood had four kills and seven blocks, Sydney Ballard and Rozalynn Devore had two aces each and Sarah Sneed had a block and an ace for the Trojanettes.
Barren County (14-13) will travel to Monroe County on Tuesday. Warren Central (1-15) will travel to Edmonson County on Oct. 14.
Allen County-Scottsville 2, Metcalfe County 0
A trio of Lady Patriots had four kills in a 2-0 (25-14, 25-11) win over Metcalfe County on Monday.
Chloe Cook, Breann Varner and CJ Towe each recorded four kills. Cook also had eight digs and three aces. Anna Walker and Maddie Stallings each added two kills and Meg Foster had one. Stallings had a block and two aces, and Foster had 16 assists, two digs and three aces for the Lady Patriots. Olivia Brown had 11 digs and an ace.
Allen County-Scottsville (15-11) will host Glasgow on Oct. 14.
Metcalfe County was led by Konner Gallagher with five kills. The Lady Hornets (12-12) will host Hart County on Tuesday.
