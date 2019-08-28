Sofia Hasani scored four times Tuesday to lead the South Warren girls' soccer team to a 6-1 win at Glasgow.
Kailee Nobles added two goals for the Spartans and Samantha Schmitt and Lilly Degenhard had one assist each. Therese Bohnlein and Lydia Frank each had a save for South Warren, which improves to 4-1.
The Spartans are scheduled to travel to Logan County for a 7 p.m. game Thursday. Glasgow falls to 2-2 and is scheduled to travel to Monroe County Thursday.
Logan County 5, Todd County Central 1
Logan County won its third straight game with a 5-1 victory against Todd County Central on Tuesday.
Kadyn Costello recorded a hat trick in the win and Peyton Vanzant and Brianna Shelton each had a goal. Brady Alsup recorded four saves.
The Lady Cougars improve to 3-1 and will host South Warren on Thursday. Todd County Central falls to 3-3.
Franklin-Simpson 11, Russellville 1
The Lady Wildcats shut out the Lady Panthers 11-1 on Tuesday.
Kate Norwood had four goals for Franklin-Simpson. Anna Walker, Evyn McCutchen and Mackenzie Reece each scored twice and Lexi Phillips added a goal. Phillips had six saves and Aubrey Taylor had one.
Franklin-Simpson improves to 1-3 and will host Barren County on Thursday. Russellville falls to 0-2-1 and will travel to Muhlenberg County on Thursday.
Boys Soccer
Franklin-Simpson 4, Russellville 3
Franklin-Simpson beat Russellville 4-3 on Tuesday to notch its first win of the season.
Avery Flener scored twice and had an assist in the losing effort for the Panthers. Dalton Gilbert tallied a goal and Jeremiah Smith had two assists.
The Wildcats improve to 1-4 and will travel to Warren East on Saturday. Russellville falls to 1-3 and will travel to Muhlenberg County on Thursday.
Logan County 9, Todd County Central 0
The Cougars made it back-to-back wins by beating Todd County Central 9-0 on Tuesday.
Ethan Haley led the way for Logan County with three goals and an assist. Dalton Taylor and Zachary Matthews each tallied two goals and Jaden Hayes and Lucas Taylor had one each. Christian Hines and Parker Bray combined for the shutout.
The Cougars improve to 2-1 and will travel to Warren East on Thursday. Todd County Central falls to 1-3-1.
