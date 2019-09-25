South Warren senior midfielder Sofia Hasani notched a hat trick with three goals and added an assist to lead the visiting Spartans to a 5-2 girls’ soccer win over White House (Tenn.) on Tuesday.
Sophomore midfielder Augustina Pinilla and senior forward Kailee Nobles chipped in with one goal and one assist each, while senior forward Haley McGee added a goal for South Warren.
Spartans junior goalkeeper Therese Bohnlein finished with nine saves in the win.
South Warren (9-4-1) is back in action Thursday against visiting Owensboro.
Warren East 4, Barren County 0
Lucy Patterson scored a pair of goals as host Warren East shut out Barren County on Tuesday.
Chloe Grayson and Tanaya Bailey added a goal each for the Lady Raiders.
Warren East (11-5) returns to action Oct. 1 at home against Owensboro.
Barren County (8-4) hosts Clinton County on Thursday.
Boys’ soccer
Glasgow 5, Warren East 1
Grant Gatlin scored two goals as host Glasgow picked up a 5-1 win over Warren East on Tuesday.
Jackson Bower tallied a goal and two assists, while Lucio Yahir Molina Alarcon and Hudson Davis finished with a goal and an assist each. Martin Martinez added a goal for the Scotties. Glasgow goalkeeper Caelan Rajan finished with seven saves.
Glasgow (13-4) returns to action Thursday at Warren Central.
Warren East (7-9) hosts Russellville on Thursday.
Russellville 1, Todd County Central 0
Kevin Vera tallied the lone goal as host Russellville earned a 1-0 win over District 13 rival Todd County Central on Tuesday.
Panthers goalkeeper Nathan Cates totaled seven saves.
Russellville (8-8 overall, 3-3 District 13) visits Warren East on Thursday.
Barren County 3, LaRue County 1
Corbin Wyatt scored a pair of goals to lead host Barren County to a 3-1 win over LaRue County on Tuesday.
Aden Nykan also had a goal for the Trojans. Barren County goalkeeper Cody Copas tallied five saves.
Barren County (8-5) visits Garrard County on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.