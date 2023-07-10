Ryan Hawks is headed to the Great Northwest after being drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the eighth round of the MLB draft.
The Warren East product, who just wrapped up his season at the University of Louisville, was 247th pick in the draft on Monday.
“It’s really an unbelievable feeling,” Hawks said. “A lot of hard work, time and effort has gone into this -- a lot of people important to me. Just to see it become a reality, it’s an awesome feeling and I am grateful for the opportunity.”
Hawks described the day as a ‘whirlwind of emotions.’
“This morning I got up -- actually went for a nice long walk to clear my head, clear my mind and try to get rid of some stress,” Hawks said. “I came back home, tuned in and watched all day. I was on the phone with my agent trying to work out deals. I had a couple of teams that were interested and didn’t meet the numbers. To finally get it to work with the Mariners it is truly a blessing.
“... I kind of sat back and reflected on everything I had been through. The injury and having to sit out a year, all the guys I’ve played with that helped me get to this point in my life. I’m just super grateful for the opportunity and very pumped. I’ve never been to Seattle, but I am looking forward to getting out there.”
A four-year letter winner at Warren East, Hawks was the 2018 Kentucky Gatorade Player of the year and helped the U.S. team win the gold medal at the 2018 COPABE U-18 Pan-American Championships.
A three-time all-state selection, he finished his prep career with the school record for wins, strikeouts and innings pitched.
Hawks just finished his fourth season at Louisville -- missing 2021 with an injury. The right-hander worked as Louisville's Friday night starter this spring, posting a 5-3 record with a 4.58 ERA. Hawks appeared in 47 games over three seasons, logging 130⅔ innings with 149 strikeouts.
While Hawks has two years of eligibility remaining. he said he will be signing with the Mariners.
“I’m going to forgo that and sign my contract,” Hawks said. “As far as starting-out point, right now I am not really sure. They called from the draft room and said they had a lot going on and still had to get through the rest of the draft and that somebody from the Mariners will be in contact with me. In the next couple of days I’ll get a call from them and see where I go from here, what I need to do for the organization.”
