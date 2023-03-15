Elleri Haynes tallied a pair of triples and drove in two runs to lead visiting Glasgow to a 19-9 season-opening softball win over Hart County on Tuesday.
Haynes was 4-for-6 at the plate with two triples and two RBIs. She also scored four runs and stole three bases for the Lady Scotties.
Teammate Emory Gardner also tallied four hits and scored three runs, Micah Muhlenkamp was 3-for-5 with three runs scored, Sydney Kykendall had two hits and a double, Lucy Richardson tallied two hits and scored two runs and Teairra Saltsman finished with three stolen bases and scored twice.
Addison McCoy pitched a complete game for the win, allowing two earned runs off six hits and five walks. She struck out six batters.
Glasgow (1-0) hosts Monroe County on Thursday.
Baseball
ACS 4, Edmonson County 1
Payton Cope fired a complete game to pace host Allen County-Scottsville to a season-opening 4-1 win over Edmonson County on Tuesday.
Cope allowed four hits and struck out eight to earn the win.
Dusty Hayes tallied two hits and and Jay Dishman had two RBIs to lead the Patriots.
ACS (1-0) hosts Greenwood on Thursday.
Starter Layne Ashley took the loss for the Wildcats, allowing two runs (one earned) off two hits and four walks. He struck out seven. Ashley also tallied a hit and and scored a run.
Edmonson County (1-1) is at Metcalfe County on Thursday.
Glasgow 8, Central Hardin 2
Zachary Poore drove in three runs to boost visiting Glasgow to a season-opening with at Central Hardin on Tuesday.
Easton Jessie added a double and an RBI, Davey Williams drove in two runs, scored twice and stole two bases, and Weston Carroll tallied an RBI and scored twice for the Scotties.
Mason Bass earned the win, allowing two runs (one earned) off two hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out seven. Preston Gaunce finished up with 2 2/3 scoreless innings to notch the save. He struck out two.
Glasgow (1-0) visits Elizabethtown on Thursday.
Taylor County 5, Barren County 3
Host Taylor County topped Barren County 5-3 in the Trojans' season opener Tuesday.
Brayden Brown singled and had an RBI to pace Barren County, which totaled four hits.
Trojans starter JP Hyde took the loss after allowing just an unearned run off two hits and two walks in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out three.
Barren County (0-1) was slated to visit Central Hardin on Wednesday.
Portland (Tenn.) 12, Franklin-Simpson 2
Homestanding Portland (Tenn.) downed Franklin-Simpson 12-2 in six innings on Tuesday.
Brevin Scott was 1-for-3 with an RBI and Griff Banton tallied a double for the Wildcats in the loss.
Franklin-Simpson (0-1) hosts Butler County on Thursday.