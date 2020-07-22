Bowling Green High School named Calvin Head as the school's new athletic director Wednesday.
Head previously served three years as assistant athletic director at Bowling Green, and three years as athletic director at Russellville High School, including being named the 2017 4th Region Athletic Director of the Year. Head replaces D.G. Sherrill in the athletic director role at Bowling Green.
“Over the past three years Coach Head has demonstrated excellence as a teacher in our building and as our Head Girls Basketball Coach," Bowling Green principal Kyle McGraw said in a news release. "I have no doubt that he will do an outstanding job leading Bowling Green High School’s athletic department going forward. I couldn’t be more excited.”
Head is entering his 10th year as a head basketball coach, starting his fourth as the Bowling Green girls' basketball coach, and with three years experience as the Russellville girls' basketball coach and four as the Todd County Central boys' basketball coach. He also has seven years experience as a head softball coach; two at Russellville and five at Todd County Central.
As athletic director, Head will be responsible for overseeing the athletics program at Bowling Green including archery, baseball, basketball (boys and girls), cheer, cross country (boys and girls), softball, E-sports, football, golf (boys and girls), lacrosse (boys and girls), soccer (boys and girls), swimming (boys and girls), tennis (boys and girls), track and field (boys and girls) and volleyball.
Head will work to schedule and monitor events and trips, oversee budgeting, bids and ticket sales, work to ensure compliance and athlete eligibility, officiating, sports media, coaching clinics and game-day ceremonies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.