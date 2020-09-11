HEALTHY AND HUNGRY: South Warren's Veltkamp ready to get back to early 2019 form

Hindsight is 20/20, they say, so when Caden Veltkamp looks back on South Warren’s Class 5A, District 2 championship game at El Donaldson Stadium, he can see clearly he probably wasn’t ready to take the field.
Veltkamp was well on his way to becoming a sophomore star through his first four games after replacing state championship-winning quarterback Gavin Spurrier, but a wrist injury suffered in the first half of the Spartans’ Week 5 game at Louisville Central left him sidelined for the next six games.
When mid-November arrived, he felt he could play, and convinced his doctors, parents and coaching staff to let him suit up for the second-round playoff game against Bowling Green.
“I felt ready,” Veltkamp said. “But to be honest, I probably wasn’t ready to come back and play yet at full speed.”
He threw for just 80 yards on 13-of-26 passing with a touchdown and an interception in the season-ending 20-13 loss, but Veltkamp has put it behind him and is ready to continue building off the success he had at the start of last fall as he heads into his junior season.
“My legs were probably 90 (percent ready), my arm – in terms of how it had healed – was probably at 70, but that’s still no excuse though,” Veltkamp said. “I didn’t play a good game, but it’s in the past now.”
Veltkamp didn’t star in his starting quarterback debut. Kobe Martin, the sophomore running back, went for 179 yards and a touchdown on 27 attempts in the 33-20 victory over Butler at Western Kentucky University’s Houchens-Smith Stadium, while Veltkamp had 75 yards on 8-of-16 passing. He did throw for three touchdowns to three different receivers, however – Avrin Bell, Jantzen Dunn and Luke Burton, who all return for the Spartans.
The game got easier for Veltkamp by the week, and his numbers backed it up. He was learning the offense, reading the defense and making good decisions – what head coach Brandon Smith, a former quarterback himself, calls “the key element.”
South Warren returned to WKU the following week and throttled Warren East 50-6. Veltkamp completed 20-of-26 passes for 268 yards and four touchdowns, and in the third week against Franklin-Simpson had 310 yards and three touchdowns on 20-of-22 passing. He only attempted eight passes in his fourth start – a 53-14 victory over Warren Central – but four of his five completions were touchdowns. He threw for 125 yards in the game.
Veltkamp received his first college offer – from WKU – following the win over the Raiders.
“He was progressing into a star as a sophomore,” Smith said. “His decision making and confidence and being able to manage the game, manage his teammates, was coming along tremendously.
“He’s got the talent – he’s got that part – but that’s really not what makes a great QB. It’s all that other stuff. He was really progressing nicely through that process up until the injury.”
Week 5 brought with it arguably the biggest challenge Veltkamp had faced in his career with a Central defense that led the program to the Class 3A state title the year prior. The Yellow Jackets had shut out seven of their 15 opponents in 2018, and allowed just 27 points total in five playoff games.
Central’s statistics weren’t as eye-popping early in 2019 with a tough schedule, but it was still the same defense, and Veltkamp knew he was going to take hits throughout the game, including right before halftime when the Spartans had trips to the right and were trying to add points before the break.
“I knew the backside linebacker was going to blitz because that’s just what Central’s game plan was against us,” Veltkamp said. “I knew I was going to get hit regardless.”
A Yellow Jacket was freed up on the right side and Veltkamp wasn’t expecting it. As he released the ball, his wrist was hit by two helmets going opposite directions, he says.
“I look in the mirror first. That was a stupid decision. We should have just got out of the half,” Smith said. “It was a pretty nasty hit and it was one of those things where you hope they get up, and obviously you could tell immediately he was hurt.”
South Warren came back to Bowling Green with a 22-8 win, but without its starting quarterback. Veltkamp said he wanted to stay at the game, but went to the hospital, where he was fitted with a cast that went above his elbow.
It didn’t take long for him to get back to practice – now in a coaching role.
He tried helping Mason Willingham, the backup who hadn’t played significant minutes at quarterback since eighth grade, prepare for a game against undefeated Glasgow at Hank Royse Stadium. Veltkamp said he and Willingham had been close since Veltkamp moved to Bowling Green from Cleveland, Ohio, his freshman year after his father, Jason Veltkamp, went from working with the Browns to his current position as Director of Football Strength and Conditioning at WKU, and the two had connected on five passes earlier in the season when Willingham was playing wideout.
“He did a really good job about it, and the thing about it was it wasn’t forced and that’s because he is all about it. He wanted to be involved still,” Smith said. “When he got hurt everybody wrote it off, that was it, he was done for the year, but he was bound and determined to be involved, he was bound and determined to get back.”
Veltkamp didn’t have his voice the day after the matchup with the Scotties, he says.
The Spartans won 21-20 thanks to a last-minute scoring drive engineered by Willingham. South Warren lost to Bowling Green the following week, but won its next four games to set up a rematch with the Purples in the second round of the playoffs.
During that time, Veltkamp was working at everything he could. It meant lower body training and work with his left arm, and using a band on his right arm once he got the cast off his elbow. It also meant more time watching film with assistant coach Tyler Mattingly.
“He is ate up with it. He’s all the time doing something. He’s consumed with it,” Smith said. “Usually those guys turn out to be really good players, and mix in some talent, some ability – which he’s got – and hopefully that’s what the outcome is.”
After a 33-11 win over Greenwood on Nov. 8, a busy week leading up to the rematch with Bowling Green began. After convincing those around he was OK, Veltkamp was put in to start against the Purples.
“I think the day after the Greenwood game I went to the doctor and he said that it’s not quite healed yet,” Veltkamp said. “He didn’t really clear me, but he said ‘I’m going to leave the decision up to you and your family,’ and I just said, ‘I’m going to try and play.’ “
“It was mostly Caden convincing everybody that he could do it, that he was OK to do it,” Smith said. “There was a lot of uncertainty and it was a difficult situation, making decisions and things like that. Again, in hindsight Caden probably wasn’t ready, but it is what it is, it happened, we learn from it and we move on.”
It’s not been an easy offseason to move on from it. The COVID-19 pandemic eliminated spring football and closed workout facilities, but Veltkamp has stayed active. Smith calls him a “gym rat” now, saying he’s put on 25 or 30 pounds this offseason and that he’s more athletic, faster and has more zip on the ball. Veltkamp says he has worked frequently with Dunn – who committed to Ohio State earlier this year – and he added an offer from Kentucky in June.
“He looks really good. I’ve been wrong before, but I think Caden will be highly recruited before it’s all said and done,” Smith said.
Veltkamp says he isn’t focused on the recruiting right now, however.
Instead, he’s preparing for a season that kicks off Friday at Warren East, and he has hopes of leading the team where he was unable to last fall.
“I felt like I let down the Class of 2020 last year, so for the Class of ‘21, I want it to be completely different and bring home a state title for them,” Veltkamp said. “This is their year and they deserve it after all the hard work they’ve put in.”
