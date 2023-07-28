Anthony Hickey will take on a larger role with Warren Central athletics, named the school’s athletic director on Thursday.
Anthony Hickey will take on a larger role with Warren Central athletics, named the school’s athletic director on Thursday.
Hickey has been a staple on the basketball sidelines, about to start his fourth season as girls’ basketball coach, but will now have a hand in all of Warren Central reports. He replaces longtime AD Jason Esters, who was announced as a new football assistant coach at Barren County on that program's Twitter social media account Friday.
“What a person to follow,” Hickey said of Esters. “It’s like (boys’ basketball coach William Unseld) following (Tim) Riley. He’s raised the bar so high that I have to try to get to it first and then see how I can exceed it. That’s going to be the toughest part.”
Hickey began his tenure at Warren Central as an assistant under Unseld for the boys’ basketball team for three seasons. Hickey said he is excited to lead athletics and said he will still lean on Esters after assisting him the last few years.
“I just enjoy being here, doing what I do,” Hickey said. “I go above and beyond whether I was the AD or not. I will continue to do those things and do more.”
Hickey takes the job at a time when Warren Central has seen renovations throughout every athletic facility. The boys’ basketball team is coming off a state championship, and the boys’ soccer and track programs have had sustained success. Football, volleyball and softball have all seen growth within the last year.
“I think every program is growing and that is what you want to do, be a part of something growing,” Hickey said. “It took our basketball team to put us on the pedestal of going even higher and getting that state championship. It put some pressure on some more coaches, but at the same time it was good to be a part of that.”
While athletics are important, Hickey said the main focus continues to be on the classroom.
“I don’t think we are noticed enough on that,” Hickey said. “That is something where me and the counselors are going to step up because it’s overshadowed that we have great young athletes that are scholars here. Or just scholar students in the building. That’s what you want. We’ve got great academics here. The sports side will take care of itself.”
