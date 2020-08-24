Fall sports seasons are officially underway in Kentucky.
High schools across the state were permitted to begin practice Monday after the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control voted Thursday to proceed with the plan in place for the fall sports season.
"I think everyone is thrilled to death and I think they're just really excited for the opportunity," South Warren football coach Brandon Smith said before the Spartans' practice Monday. "It's kind of almost a rejuvenated feeling from previous years where you're really just grateful to be able to even practice."
The Board of Control voted 16-2 to carry on with its July plan to start cross country, soccer, volleyball and field hockey contests Sept. 7, with football scheduled to play its first games Sept. 11.
The decision then went to Gov. Andy Beshear, along with the Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Public Health. During Monday's briefing, Beshear announced he would not overturn the Board of Control's decision.
"Let me start by saying we're not going to overturn that decision, and it's not because I think that it is a good decision or a wise decision, but if we're going to defeat this virus, we need people other than me, all over Kentucky, taking responsibility to make good and wise decisions," Beshear said.
"I have concerns ... that by starting with some of the most high-contact sports, we risk a shortened season, that we risk what I think can be successful plans to get our kids back in school, that we risk every other sport that's going to follow, but we can't be making every decision for what's best for folks out of the governor's office. It's going to be incumbent on our superintendents, on coaches, on the different groups to make the wisest decisions that they can."
Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky's public health commissioner, expressed his concerns over starting high school sports at this point due to testing restrictions and unknowns surrounding the coronavirus, like its long-term effects, while comparing the SEC's protocols in place to test athletes two-three times per week.
"I hope that in Kentucky we can be more successful than in other places, but the outlook is not good," he said. " ... First of all I'd ask you, if you're in a public school in the state or you're in a private school, do you have the money and the resources and the ability to secure three tests a week for the students to play sports? I think you all know the answer to that."
Before Monday's briefing, protesters were in Frankfort in hopes of pushing Beshear to allow high schools to move ahead with their fall sports seasons. The Facebook group " 'Let them Play' in Kentucky" supporting the fall KHSAA season has accrued 33.1 thousand members.
Also before Beshear's announcement, teams were back on the field. At South Warren, Smith and the Spartans were going about their business knowing they had no control over a final decision.
With sports shut down – outside of limited workouts allowed by the KHSAA since mid-June – since March 12, there's a limited amount of time for teams to prepare before season openers. In South Warren's case, it's roughly two and a half weeks before they travel across town to play on Warren East's blue turf.
"I think we're just trying to install as much as we can. It's going to be pretty scheme-heavy this first week just really because we haven't gotten to do any of that stuff leading up to it," Smith said. "We're trying to get a good base of that in before we put pads on and just kind of go from there."
Teams are limited to just 7 1/2 hours of practice during the first week, with full practices permitted starting Aug. 31. Football teams can begin practice in full pads that same day.
Golf was permitted to begin competition July 31, and the KHSAA's plan now in place features limited regular-season contests in cross country (nine), field hockey (16), football (nine), soccer (14) and volleyball (24). Postseason play is scheduled to begin Oct. 12 for field hockey and soccer, with cross country and volleyball opening postseason competition Oct. 19 and football starting playoffs Nov. 13.
KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett has said repeatedly throughout the summer that the 2020 season will look nothing like any season before, but he didn't want what happened this spring, with athletes – especially seniors – missing out on an entire season.
On Monday, fall sports athletes from the Class of 2021 were able to lace up cleats for a final first practice, and got the news they had hoped for regarding a season.
"It's very exciting," South Warren senior receiver Jason Putman said. "I know all my teammates and I have been talking and just getting ready for the season. It's really exciting for all of us and we're just really looking forward to it."
Barren County junior quarterback Jameson Buie started back to school with in-person classes Monday – the school split the student body in half alphabetically and will alternate in-person school days.
"It was odd," Buie said. "We only had like 10 people in each class. We had to stay apart from everyone. If we wanted to get up and walk, we had to put our mask on. It's also quiet now that everyone's spaced out."
Compared to that classroom experience, Buie welcomed getting back to some semblance of a normal football practice.
"It was a lot better now that we had the whole team here," Buie said. "We were able to do some 7-on-7 and this whole time we were going not only on offense, but getting the whole team in there."
Barren County senior wide receiver/defensive back Gavin Withrow had a similar feeling of relief to be back on the football field getting ready for a rapidly approaching season opener on Sept. 11 at home against rival Monroe County.
"We were kind of on our toes all day, waiting to see if the governor would say anything," Withrow said. "He told us to go ahead, so we're just excited to be here.
"... We've been in small groups doing the unfun stuff – the running, the lifting – so now we got to play a little bit of football today. It was fun."
Barren County coach Jackson Arnett said he agreed with the decision to start fall sports, for both the physical and mental well-being of his players.
"It's weird yelling stay six feet apart all the time when you're really wanting them to go tackle each other, but that's what we've got to do to play and we're more than willing to do it," Arnett said. "I mean, goodness gracious, we're what – 18 days away now? We've got to go.
"It's time to let these kids play, man. I've tried not to say much on it, but we've got to let these kids play. If they're not playing here, in a controlled environment, they're going to be out doing something they don't need to do."
Smith, who has been South Warren's head coach since the 2014 season and has led the program to two state titles during the span, called Monday's first day "totally different" than any other first practice he's had with the Spartans. But after going through the new protocols in place and stepping onto the field, it's back to the game they all know.
"Aside from checks and measures and water and masks and all that stuff – once you actually start going – it's football," he said.
