Bowling Green's Julia Hightower tallied a goal and added four assists to lead the host Lady Purples to a 10-0 girls' soccer win over District 14 rival Warren East on Monday.
Maggie Morris added two goals and an assists, while teammate Adelyn Drane also tallied two goals in the win. The Lady Purples' Emma Bridges finished with one goal and one assist, while Reece Lowery and Kaidence Dunagan each chipped in with a goal and Evan McCay had an assist.
Goalkeepers Jaycee Patterson and Macy Murph combined to post the shutout for Bowling Green (2-0 overall, 1-0 District 14), which is back in action at the Meet Me in the Middle Invitational starting Friday in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Warren East (1-2, 0-1) was set to host Todd County Central on Tuesday.
Barren County 10, Monroe County 0
Ally Bell notched a hat trick with four goals to lead visiting Barren County to a 10-0 win over District 15 rival Monroe County on Monday.
Halle Hills and Hadley Adams each added two goals and an assist in the win, while Macy Lockhart had one goal and three assists. Sarah Thorpe also tallied a goal for the Trojanettes.
Goalkeeper Gracelyn Deweese recorded one save in the shutout for Barren County (2-0-1, 1-0), which was set to host district rival Glasgow on Tuesday.