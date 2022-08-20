Bowling Green’s Graham Hightower finished third overall to led the Purples to a runner-up finish in the Bluegrass Golf Tour’s Semi-State Preview (Region 1-4) tournament Saturday at Park Mammoth Golf Club in Park City.
Hightower carded a 3-under par 67 to finish five shots behind individual medalist Luke Coyle of Taylor County and two shots back of runner-up Seth Smith of Taylor County.
Bowling Green combined for an 8-over 288 to take second. Taylor County won the team championship with a combined 17-under 263.
In addition to Hightower, the Purples got scoring finishes from Ben Davenport (3-over 73) and Reed Richey (3-over 73), who were among a four-way tie for 12th, and Charlie Reber (5-over 75, tied for 18th).
Greenwood finished fourth at 19-over 299 with scoring provided by Jacob Lang (2-under 68, tied for fourth), Jake Russell (6-over 76, tied for 24th), Ryan Loiars (7-over 77, tied for 34th) and Sunny Pal (8-over 78, tied for 38th).
Glasgow and South Warren tied for sixth in the team standings at 27-over 307. The Scotties got scoring from Bo Shelton (2-under 68, tied for fourth), Jase Cook (4-over 74, tied for 16th), Cameron Pippen (82, tied for 58th) and Branson Bartley (83, 62nd).
The Spartans’ scoring came from Brett Hazelip and Miles Deaton, who both shot 76s to tie for 24th, plus Brady Patterson (77, tied for 34th) and Logan Ballard (78, tied for 38th).
Allen County-Scottsville finished 13th with a combined 45-over 325. Scoring for the Patriots were Eli Stamper (1-under 69, eighth), Rafe Blankenship (75, tied for 18th), Peyton West (84, tied for 63rd) and Owen Talbott (97, 80th).
Barren County was 16th with a 50-over 330. The Trojans got scoring finishes from Jameson Corbin (73, tied for 12th), Kieler Keeney (79, tied for 43rd), Braeden Furlong (84, tied for 63rd) and James Corbin (94, 79th).