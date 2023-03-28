Warren East sophomore Kavien Hinton went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs to lead the visiting Raiders to a 12-9 baseball win over Logan County on Monday.
Maddox Tarrence was 2-for-4 with a double and three runs scored, Wyatt Nesbitt and Ayden Barrick each tallied a double and two RBIs, Tray Price finished with three stolen bases and two RBIs and Braylen Lee, Drake Young and Chase Carver drove in a run apiece in the win.
Carver started and earned the win, allowing four runs (three earned) off two hits and four walks while striking out eight batters in four innings.
Warren East (3-2) was scheduled to host South Warren on Tuesday.
Chance Sweeney was 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs for the host Cougars. Davin Yates homered and drove in three runs, Noah Mosley had a double and two RBIs and Montgomery Milam also tallied a pair of RBIs.
Logan County (2-3) was slated to visit Bowling Green on Tuesday.
Apollo 5, Bowling Green 3
Host Apollo claimed a 5-3 win over Bowling Green on Monday.
Grayson Newman was 3-for-3 and Evan Schallert drove in two runs to lead the Purples.
BG starting pitcher Dillon Maners took the loss despite allowing just two unearned runs on one hit and one walk while striking out 10 in five innings.
Bowling Green (1-3) was set to host Logan County on Tuesday.
TCC 6, Glasgow 1
Visiting Todd County Central picked up a 6-1 win over Glasgow in the 4th Region All 'A' Classic on Monday.
Brayden Emmitt drove in the lone run for the Scotties, who totaled three hits in the loss.
Glasgow (1-4) was scheduled to visit Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.
Edmonson County 3, Trinity (Whitesville) 0
Alex Talley fired a one-hit shutout to boost visiting Edmonson County to a 3-0 win over District 12 rival Trinity (Whitesville) on Monday.
Talley pitched all seven innings for the win, allowing no runs off just one hit and two walks while fanning five batters.
Hunter Wilson drove in two runs, Alex Elkins and Daren Alexander each went 2-for-3, and Dakotah Curtis added a double for the Wildcats.
Edmonson County (5-3 overall, 2-0 District 12) was set to host Trinity (Whitesville) on Tuesday.
Fort Campbell 10, Russellville 6
Homestanding Fort Campbell notched a 10-6 win over Russellville on Monday.
Andrew Dowlin went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Eric Zamarripa and Noah Harris each drove in a run for the Panthers in the loss.
Russellville (0-5) was scheduled to host Warren Central on Tuesday.
East Robertson (Tenn.) 6, Franklin-Simpson 0
Host East Robertson (Tenn.) picked up a 6-0 win over Franklin-Simpson on Monday.
Garrett Sadler, Griff Banton and Colton Wilson had the lone hits for the visiting Wildcats.
Franklin-Simpson (1-6) was slated to host Glasgow on Tuesday.