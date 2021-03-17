Butler County senior Hayden Hodge came up with a tip-in with seven seconds left to boost the Bears over Edmonson County 40-39 in the District 12 Boys' Basketball Tournament semifinals Tuesday at Trinity (Whitesville).
It was the only two points of the game for Hodge, but they earned Butler County a spot in Friday's district championship game against Grayson County and sealed a bid in the upcoming Region 3 tournament.
Solomon Flener had 14 points and Leevi McMillin tallied 10 for Butler County (5-8).
Chaz Wilson notched a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds for Edmonson County (6-13). Braden Wall added 10 points for the Wildcats.
Girls
Franklin-Simpson 45, Todd County Central 31
Alera Barbee and Hadley Turner combined for 27 points as host Franklin-Simpson topped Todd County Central 45-31 in the District 13 tournament semifinals Tuesday.
Barbee had 14 points and Turner tallied 13 points for the Lady Wildcats. Kate Norwood added eight points and Damyah Hopson finished with a team-high 13 rebounds for Franklin-Simpson (12-7), which will face the winner of Wednesday's semifinal game between Logan County and Russellville in Friday's championship at Franklin-Simpson.
Alexis Taylor posted a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds to lead Todd County Central (7-13).
Glasgow 53, Monroe County 46
Anzley Adwell produced a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds to boost Glasgow to a 53-46 win over Monroe County in the District 15 tournament semifinals Tuesday at Barren County.
Mia Cassady added 11 points, Khloe Hale finished with 10 points and Kaidence Byrd had nine points for the Lady Scotties.
Glasgow (10-11) will face host Barren County in Thursday's District 15 championship.
Paisley Ford finished with 12 points and Malila Myatt had 11 points for Monroe County (9-9).
Barren County 63, Allen County-Scottsville 45
Abigail Varney's 13-point outing led a balanced Barren County attack as the host Trojanettes claimed a 63-45 win over Allen County-Scottsville in the District 15 tournament semifinals Tuesday.
Emma Hughes chipped in with 11 points, Addison London and Katie Murphy added 10 points each, Kaitlyn Elmore had nine points and Raven Ennis tallied eight points and nine rebounds for Barren County (17-7). The Trojanettes face Glasgow in Thursday's District 15 championship at Barren County.
Allison Meador had 11 points and eight rebounds, Taylor Carter added 11 points and Jayleigh Steenbergen totaled 10 points and seven boards for ACS (7-14).