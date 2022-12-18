Franklin-Simpson's DeMarcus Hogan scored a game-high 30 points to lead the Wildcats to a 71-56 boys' basketball win against Warren East in the Kentucky 2A Championship sectionals Saturday at Hart County.
Jalen Briscoe added 13 points, Gabe Jones scored 11 points and OJ Gamble finished with 10 points for the Wildcats.
Franklin-Simpson (4-2) was set to play in the Beech Holiday Tournament starting Monday in Hendersonville, Tenn.
Isaiah Andrews just missed a double-double with 17 points and nine rebounds for Warren East (4-3). Connor Doyle and Austin Rigsby added nine points each for the Raiders.
Warren East will face Grayson County in the Beaver Dam Tourism Hall of Fame Classic on Tuesday at Ohio County.
South Warren 42, Hancock County 39
Brandon Rowe scored 10 points and pulled down seven rebounds to lead visiting South Warren to a 42-39 win against Hancock County on Saturday.
Bryce Button added nine points and Drew Hudson had eight points for the Spartans.
South Warren (7-1) will take on Crittenden County in the Roys BarBQue/First Southern National Bank Shootout on Tuesday at Logan County.
Russell County 90, Butler County 89
Host Russell County held off a second-half rally by Butler County for a 90-89 victory Saturday.
Ty Price scored 41 points and Lawson Rice finished with 30 points for the Bears in the loss. Justin Castlen chipped in with nine points.
Butler County (4-4) will take on Cloverport in the Whittaker Country Christmas Tournament on Monday in Owensboro.
Girls
Franklin-Simpson 57, Logan County 34
Malyea Partinger scored 20 points to boost Franklin-Simpson to a 57-34 win over Logan County in the Kentucky 2A Championship sectionals Saturday at Hart County.
Katelyn McAlister added 10 points, Hadley Turner scored eight points and Lyniah Brown finished with seven points and seven rebounds in the win.
Franklin-Simpson (5-2) takes on Cane Ridge (Tenn.) in the Beech Holiday Tournament on Monday in Hendersonville, Tenn.
Logan County (4-4) hosts University Heights on Monday.
Edmonson County 40, McLean County 26
Cariann Williams tallied a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds to lead host Edmonson County to a 40-26 win over McLean County in the 3rd Region All 'A' Classic on Monday.
Callie Webb added seven points for the Lady Cats in the win.
Edmonson County (6-1) takes visiting Green County in the Rafferty's/Double Dogs Caveland Classic on Wednesday.
CAL 86, South Warren 51
Christian Academy of Louisville rolled to an 86-51 win against South Warren in the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic on Saturday at Lexington Catholic.
McLaine Hudson finished 13 points to lead the Spartans. Ashley Overbay added 11 points and Lydia Frank had nine points.
South Warren (4-4) was scheduled to take on Simon Kenton in the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic on Sunday.
John Hardin 64, Russellville 44
Host John Hardin claimed a 64-44 win over Russellville on Saturday.
Lareesha Cawthorn led the Lady Panthers with 12 points and eight rebounds. A'miyah Collier also scored 12 points and Brinley Mason added 11 points.
Russellville (1-5) visits Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.