Weather Alert

...WIDESPREAD DAMAGING FREEZE LIKELY SATURDAY MORNING... .RECORD COLD TEMPERATURES ON SATURDAY MORNING WILL RESULT IN A HARD FREEZE FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL KENTUCKY AND SOUTHERN INDIANA. THE COLDEST TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED EAST OF INTERSTATE 65, BUT FREEZING CONDITIONS WILL BE POSSIBLE THROUGHOUT SOUTHERN INDIANA AND CENTRAL KENTUCKY. ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE HAS ISSUED A FREEZE WATCH, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING. * TEMPERATURE...LOWS SATURDAY MORNING GENERALLY WILL FALL TO AROUND FREEZING, WITH MORE SHELTERED LOCATIONS POSSIBLY GETTING INTO THE UPPER 20S. * IMPACTS...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES SATURDAY MORNING COULD HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON AGRICULTURAL AND HORTICULTURAL INTERESTS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FREEZE WATCH MEANS SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE POSSIBLE. THESE CONDITIONS COULD KILL SENSITIVE VEGETATION. &&