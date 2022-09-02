Quinton Hollis got back into the act in a big way Friday night.
After running for more than 100 yards in Warren East's season-opening win two weeks ago, Hollis made barely a blip on the radar in the Raiders' lopsided road win last week at Ohio County.
Held to just one carry last week after getting dinged up a bit in practice, Hollis was all systems go Friday for the Raiders. He finished the night with 95 yards rushing and a trio of touchdowns as East breezed past Edmonson County for a 48-0 victory.
Hollis did all his damage in the first half as Warren East (3-0) got the KHSAA-mandated running clock going late in the second quarter. Hollis finished with with just five carries, but made the most of that still light workload by scoring on three of his touches.
"It's really easy out there when you've got Dratavyn Barber, Morgan White, Layton Willis, Luke Penrose, Jacob Dearmond, Simon Ghee, Emmanuel Summers -- them guys up front, that front seven that block for me, they make my job incredibly easy. I've just got to run -- find the holes and run. When you've got big guys like that in front of you, just follow them."
The blowout win was the Raiders' third straight to open the season, and the one constant in all three wins has been the stellar play of sophomore quarterback Dane Parsley. After running for four touchdowns and passing for one in the 41-7 win over White House-Heritage (Tenn.) in Week 1 and then passing for six touchdowns in last week's 47-0 road win over Ohio County, Parsley flashed both skill-sets in equal measure by rushing for two scores and passing for two more against Edmonson.
"He's the guy that makes us go," Warren East coach Jeff Griffith said of Parsley. "And we've got some good athletes for him to get the ball to, but he's the guy who serves the drink. As he goes, will we go."
Parsley got the Raiders rolling on the opening drive, capping a four-play, 53-yard march with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Roger Duncan.
After forcing a quick three-and-out possession by Edmonson County (0-3), the Raiders struck again in just two plays as Ahmad Alexander's 30-yard ramble on a reverse set up Hollis for a 2-yard touchdown run that put the Raiders up 14-0 with 8:42 left in the first quarter.
Hollis worked a bit harder for his next score on the Raiders' next possession, dashing to the end zone from 28 yards out to put his team up three touchdowns early.
Then it was Parsley's turn. After the Raiders' defense held again to force another punt, Parsley had an apparent touchdown pass to Tray Price called back on a holding penalty. Two plays later, Parsley got the touchdown anyway with a dazzling 67-yard burst up the middle for the score.
Jackson McCool's fumble recovery ended the Wildcats' next possession, and Hollis got his third score on a 35-yard touchdown run to cap a quick two-play drive.
Edmonson lost another fumble on the next possession, with the Raiders' Emmanuel Summers recovering the loose ball at the Wildcats' 33. Two plays later, Parsley got loose again for a 30-yard touchdown run to put his team up 42-0 and get the running clock started with 3:29 left in the first half.
"We're all playing as a team," Parsley said. "We've got a really good defensive line, good defensive secondary -- I mean, everybody's playing their part. Our offensive line, doing their job and all our wideouts are all doing good."
Parsley got his second touchdown pass on the Raiders' first possession of the second half -- the last the starters played -- with a 4-yard scoring strike to Price. Another big defensive play set up that touchdown, as Alexander picked off a Peyton Keith pass and returned it 46 yards to the Edmonson 14.
"I'm really proud of our defense," Griffth said. "We've given up seven points in three game and I don't care who you're playing -- that's pretty good football on the defensive side."
Parsley finished with a game-high 168 rushing yards and was 4-of-8 passing for 25 yards and three TDs.
Warren East is at Russellville this coming Friday, while Edmonson County visits Hancock County.
ECHS 0 0 0 0 -- 0
WEHS 21 21 6 0 -- 48
First quarter
WE -- Roger Duncan 8 pass from Dane Parsley (Isaiah Ghee kick), 10:53
WE -- Quinton Hollis 2 run (Ghee kick), 8:42
WE -- Hollis 28 run (Ghee kick), 2:00
Second quarter
WE -- Parsley 67 run (Ghee kick), 10:00
WE -- Hollis 35 run (Ghee kick), 5:03
WE -- Parsley 30 run (Ghee kick), 2:29
Third quarter
WE -- Tray Price 4 pass from Parsley (run failed), 5:31