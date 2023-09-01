Warren County Hollow Riders

Eighth-graders Bradley Knapp and Aidan Kroutil represented the Hollow Riders at KICL Race No. 1 on Aug. 27 in Lexington.

 SCOTT DUVALL

The Warren County Hollow Riders, a composite sixth through 12th grade mountain biking team, traveled to Lexington on Aug. 27 to compete in race No. 1 of its league’s 2023 race series this past Sunday.