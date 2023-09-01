The Warren County Hollow Riders, a composite sixth through 12th grade mountain biking team, traveled to Lexington on Aug. 27 to compete in race No. 1 of its league’s 2023 race series this past Sunday.
Warren County brought 14 riders from numerous county schools and homeschool associations to compete.
KICL’s (Kentucky Interscholastic Cycling League) first race was held at Veterans Park and consisted of 4.5 miles of flowy single track through woods, rocky creek crossing and root-infested hills.
Over 200 racers from across the state participated.
Warren County high school racers accumulated 1,969 points, placing the team in fifth place out of 14 heading into race No. 2.
Individual high school accomplishments included Herschel Brown placing second in the varsity boys' division, Cole Schmidt and Mason Hutsell placing in the top 10 in the boys' junior varsity division and Owen Duvall placing in the top 10 in the boys' sophomore division.
Wade Massey, Patrick Soto, Bella Kroutil and Brayden Bowers representing Warren East, Beacon Academy, Kroutil Academy and South Warren all finished their races with strong overall times. Bella Kroutil finishing her race and beating the time cutoff even though she had a flat tire in lap one of three.
Warren County middle schoolers had a strong showing. Tanner Kroutil represented the team’s sixth-graders, finishing in first and obtaining the state’s leader jersey for the sixth-grade boys' division. Aidan Kroutil came in second in the eighth-grade boys' division. Drakes Creek middle schoolers all gained the podium with Kade Kasprisin in third in the seventh-grade boys' division, Callie Richey with second in the seventh-grade girls' division and Bradley Knapp in first in the eighth-grade boys' division.
The Hollow Riders will continue their KICL race series Sept. 10 at Land Between the Lakes at Bo Beckett Memorial Trail.
Warren County Composite MTB’s mission statement is building stronger minds, bodies and community through the sport of cross country mountain biking. The team is open to sixth- through 12th-graders in Warren County and surrounding counties without a KICL team.