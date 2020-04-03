After juggling many hats at Warren Central - assistant athletic director, boys' and girls' golf coach and girls' basketball coach - Joe Hood has decided to lighten the load, telling the Daily News on Friday that he has stepped down as girls' basketball coach after seven seasons.
Hood said he made the decision because he wanted to focus on continuing his education and spending time with family.
"I'm starting my rank one classes soon," Hood said. "I felt like the program is in great shape with the staff that I have this year. They will keep the train rolling and be very successful.
"It was just timing for me. I just needed to focus on my classes and my family. I resigned today and I already miss it. I know basketball will always be a part of my life. It was a tough decision. Even though you know that is what it needs to do ... it's my passion. It's time."
Hood said he knew at the end of the season and was going to make his decision following the Girls' Sweet 16 last month, but the postponement delayed his announcement. He informed his team during a Google chat on Friday.
The Lady Dragons went 73-131 in Hood's seven seasons, with two winning seasons. Warren Central struggled with six wins over two seasons in 2017-18 and 2018-19 - with Hood missing part of the 2017-18 season after being diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, before rebounding last year to finish 11-20. Warren Central was 4-4 in District 14 play, finishing in a three-way tie for second, but was the fourth seed after losing a draw for seeding. The Lady Dragons lost the district tournament opener to Greenwood, going 6-6 in the final 12 games.
"I'm just proud of them," Hood said. "They tied for second this year. It didn't go the way we wanted it to during the district tournament, but at the end of the day I told them, 'That's life.' We did everything we could to put ourselves in position to play at Diddle Arena (in the region tournament). That was one of our goals. We were honest in saying we fell short. It had nothing to do with the coin flip, we just didn't come ready to play."
With a new facility, new locker room and a strong junior class returning, Hood predicts that Warren Central will continue to ascend for whoever replaces him.
"We've got a great group of girls coming back, a good senior class that has some experience," Hood said. "Good luck to the next head coach. I will be here if they need me. I'll be stepping away, playing a lot of golf and spending time with the family. I am about to be a student, which needs my full attention because it's been a while."
