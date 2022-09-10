It’s less than a month until the Leachman Buick/GMC/Cadillac Boys’ Golf Tournament so Saturday’s Danny Spillman Bowling Green Invitational at Bowling Green Country Club served as a preview of sorts for local golfers.
Host Bowling Green showed it was a possible contender for a state title with a runner-up finish after shooting a team score of 300, eight shots behind team winner Madison Central.
Junior Reed Richey led the way for the Purples, shooting an even-par 72 to finish tied for fifth. Charlie Reber was next for the Purples with a 3-over 75 to finish tied for 12th.
“We kind of consider this tournament our tournament, like a state tournament preview,” Richey said. “We all just needed to get off to a better start today. I was really proud of our finish, but we need to start better.”
After shooting a 3-over on the front nine, Richey rebounded to shoot 3-under on the back nine – finishing with a birdie on 18.
“Really rough start on my front nine,” Richey said. “I didn’t start great. I doubled on the last hole on the front nine. As soon as I got to the back nine, I knew it was a new nine. I started rolling the rock, birdied 14 and gave myself a really good look on 15 but lipped out. I birdied 16, made a good par on 17 and was able to bring it home on 18.”
Richey added that the team feels good about its possible chances in next month’s state tournament.
“We obviously know we are good enough to compete with the best teams in the state,” Richey said. “We can definitely come out and win this at our home course in October. You just have to be able to start off, get some momentum going. After you get some momentum going you have shots to give. Hopefully you keep them with you. Then it’s not about having to fight the whole round.”
Christian Academy of Louisville’s Brady Smith was the individual winner with a 5-under 67. Madison Central’s Mason Hamrick finished second with a 3-under 69.
Greenwood freshman Layton Richey finished third with a 2-under 70, besting Madison Central’s Clayton Pendergrass on a tiebreaker with the best score on the back nine.
“It was really good,” Layton Richey said. “I had a bunch of pars. When the birdie chances came I kind of jumped on them and took them.
“It gives me a lot of confidence (going forward) and I have a lot of confidence in my team.”
Greenwood finished sixth with a team total of 310.
Allen County-Scottsville’s Rafe Blankenship was the only other local golfer to earn a top-10 finish, tying for fifth with an even-par 72.
Blankenship began his day with a hole in one on the Par 3 seventh hole. He said he’s had a couple of hole in ones before on a Par 3 course and playing with friends, but this was his first one in a competitive tournament.
“I wasn’t even sure if I had the right club, but it was,” Blankenship said. “Hit a good swing. It just fell in. Hole got in the way as (ACS golf coach Scott Stamper) says.
“It was awesome. I didn’t really come back down until the fourth or fifth hole. When I was 3-under after two, I didn’t know what to do.”
Despite ending his day with a double bogey that dropped him a few spots down the leaderboard, Blankenship said he was pleased overall.
“I left myself in a spot to contend and that is all you can ask for,” Blankenship said. “This is one of the best rounds I have played out here, especially in BGIT conditions. I’m very happy.”{&end}