Round 1 went to the Dragons on Tuesday night.
In the first of two District 14 boys' basketball matchups in a four-day span, host Warren Central harried and hurried South Warren into an uncomfortable night, dealing the Spartans only their third -- and worst -- loss of the season as the Dragons dominated in a 72-41 victory.
With a rematch scheduled for Friday night at South Warren, there is little time for adjustments for either team -- not that No. 1-ranked Warren Central (18-1 overall, 3-0 District 14 will likely do much different.
"Every coach around here knows us -- it is what it is, we're gonna do what we do," said Warren Central coach William Unseld, who was matched up against South Warren first-year head coach -- and former longtime Warren Central assistant -- Carlos Quarles on Tuesday. "You try to do some other stuff to prevent it from happening, but at some point we're gonna still do what we do."
What happens this season is the Dragons simply overwhelm opponents with a lineup featuring more length and quickness than any high school team in the area -- or state, really -- can simulate in game preparation.
So it went for South Warren (14-3, 1-2), which was forced into 12 first-half turnovers while the Dragons committed just one in the first two quarters to build a 32-17 halftime advantage.
The Spartans adjusted to start the second half, maintaining a more suitable pace to chip away at that lead. The Spartans opened the third with a 6-0 spurt capped by Brandon Rowe's layup to get back within nine at 34-23, and were still just down by that margin with 3:36 left in the third on another Rowe layup.
The Warren Central reasserted itself with an 11-0 run that took less than three minutes, with Damarion Walkup (game-high 22 points) doing much of that damage with six points in the stretch to help the Dragons push their lead out to 20 at 48-28.
"Sometimes we'll give up a couple layups -- like the scored a couple layups in the third quarter," Unseld said. "But we're going to stay with it, and we turned them over a few more times. That's kind of part of the wearing you down -- we're going to wear you down. Eventually you get tired of two and three bodies running at you and you're going to make some mistakes. And when you make mistakes, we capitalize."
South Warren never got closer than 16 points the rest of the way.
"Anytime you have a loss, you've got to take something from it -- you've got to learn from it," Quarles said. "And there's plenty to learn from the tape. We'll look at the tape, figure out what we need to tighten up. We did some things good and we obviously did a lot of things that made us struggle."
Quarles was quick to credit Warren Central for much of those struggles.
"Warren Central's done that to everybody on their schedule, so that's one thing you look at," Quarles said. "You look at some of the positive things with our ball movement at times during the game -- it just wasn't consistent enough."
Joining Walkup as double-digit scorers for the Dragons were Chappelle Whitney (19 points), with Kade Unseld just missing a double-double with nine points and 14 rebounds. Warren Central outrebounded the Spartans 39-22 in the game.
"We'll definitely build off this because we've got them again Friday, so we might see different looks that they didn't show us today," Warren Central senior point guard Izayiah Villafuerte said. "But we're just trying to improve each game as we go through the season."
Andrew Linhardt led South Warren with 14 points and Rowe finished with 10.
The win was Warren Central's ninth straight.
SWHS 9 8 16 8 -- 41
WCHS 15 17 18 22 -- 72
SWHS -- Linhardt 14, Rowe 10, Bratcher 4, Goley 4, Posey 4, Parrish 3, Bridges 2.
WCHS -- Walkup 22, Whitney 19, Glover 9, Unseld 9, Jefferson 8, Kirk 3, Wells 2.