The Greenwood boys' and girls' track and field teams came out on top at home this weekend.
The Gators and Lady Gators each claimed team titles at the Greenwood All Comers track and field meet.
The Gators dominated the standings in the six-team meet with 175 points. Warren Central was second (110), followed by Warren East (89), South Warren (70), Russellville (40) and Bowling Green (29).
Greenwood's Cates Duncan won the 800-meter run (2:03.24) and Cole Jackson won the 1600-meter run (4:35.27). Gavin Law also saw distance success for the Gators, and was first to finish in the 3200-meter run (11:02.70). The Gators took titles in the 4x400-meter relay (3:40.90) and the 4x800-meter relay (9:36.70). Sebastian Conwell showed his strength in throwing events, claiming the shot put (40-06.00) and discus (123-09) titles.
Warren Central's DeAngelo Patterson posted a couple of individual titles in the 100-meter dash (11.53) and the 200-meter dash (23.47). The Dragons' 4x100-meter relay team and 4x200-meter relay teams also claimed victory with times of 46.71 and 1:36.32, respectively. Malik Jefferson won the triple jump with a mark of 39-11.50.
South Warren's Charlie Hendrix won the 110-meter hurdles (18.17) and Warren East's Trent Arterburn claimed the individual crown in the 300-meter hurdles (48.82). The Raiders also got individual titles from Isaiah Andrews in the high jump (6-00.00) and Kavon Faison in the long jump (18-08.75), while the Spartans got another from Vance Ruiz in the pole vault (8-06.00).
Russellville had an individual victory from Jaquis Todd in the 400-meter dash (56.15)
The Lady Gators were first in the girls' competition with 192 points, followed by Warren East (143), Warren Central (100), South Warren (64), Russellville (16) and Bowling Green (14).
Greenwood's Caroline Freeman won the 400 (1:07.00), Erin Heltsley won the 800 (2:31.16) and Kaydee Wooldridge won the 1600 (5:48.59) and the 3200 (12:45.70). The Lady Gators were first in the 4x400-meter relay (4:28.46) and the 4x800-meter relay (11:11.87). Jessica Peterson's mark of 7-06.00 gave her the pole vault title at the meet.
The Lady Dragons claimed two crowns in individual sprints, with La'Auhnni Lewis taking the title in the 100 (13.93) and Jaida Tooley claiming the 200 (27.07). Warren Central also took the 4x100-meter relay (52.79) and the 4x200-meter relay (1:50.19). Tooley also won the high jump with a mark of 5-02.00. Yapembe Yagabo won the long jump (15-02.75) and Mia Cardillo was the winner in the triple jump (33-04.25).
Warren East's Tayanah Woods had the top finishes in the 100-meter hurdles (17.81) and the 300-meter hurdles (53.12), and the Lady Raiders got top marks in the shot put from Kaylee Miller (30-07.25) and in the discus from Laila Sells (81-03).