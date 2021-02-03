Turner Buttry tallied 17 points to lead Bowling Green to a 63-27 boys’ basketball victory over visiting Christian County on Tuesday.
Isaiah Mason added 12 points and six rebounds, and Conner Cooper tallied nine points for the Purples.
Bowling Green (8-0), currently ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press state poll, is slated to visit District 14 rival Warren Central on Friday.
ACS 76, Glasgow 59
Jax Cooper scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds to pace host Allen County-Scottsville to a 76-59 win over District 15 rival Glasgow on Tuesday.
Mason Shirley tallied a double-double for the Patriots, finishing with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Michael Smith also had 15 points and Jordan Turner added nine for ACS (8-2 overall, 5-0 District 15). The Patriots are back in action Friday at Barren County.
Ashton Cerwinske tallied a game-high 21 points to lead Glasgow.
Jackson Poland and Sam Bowling added 13 points each for the Scotties.
Glasgow (4-6, 1-3) next host Metcalfe County on Thursday.
Barren County 62, Pulaski County 59
Mason Griggs finished with team highs of 22 points and six rebounds as host Barren County topped Pulaski County on Tuesday.
Taye Poynter tallied 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and Gavin Withrow added 13 points for the Trojans.
Barren County (9-3) has won six straight and returns to action Friday at home against Allen County-Scottsville
Girls
Central Hardin 47, Warren Central 44
Saniyah Shelton scored 13 points for host Warren Central in Tuesday’s 47-44 loss to Central Hardin.
Kennedee Robinson added eight points for the Lady Dragons.
Alyssa Lindsey tallied 16 points and eight rebounds to pace Central Hardin.
Warren Central (4-2) is set to host District 14 rival Bowling Green on Friday.
ACS 40, Glasgow 31
Allison Meador scored a game-high 21 points and added five rebounds as host Allen County-Scottsville claimed a 40-31 win over District 15 rival Glasgow on Tuesday.
Jae McReynolds added eight points, five rebounds and five assists for the Lady Patriots.
Kaidence Byrd led the Lady Scotties with nine points.
ACS (5-7, 2-3) next visits Barren County on Friday. Glasgow (3-5, 1-3) hosts Caverna on Friday.
Franklin-Simpson 47, Butler County 43
Alera Barbee posted a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds to lead homestanding Franklin-Simpson to a 47-43 win over Butler County on Tuesday.
Hadley Turner chipped in with 11 points and Kate Norwood had 10 points for the Lady Wildcats.
Jaelyn Taylor had 15 points to lead the Lady Bears. Taylin Clark added 14 points and Taylor Leach had nine points for Butler County (3-2), which hosts Grayson County on Friday.
Franklin-Simpson (4-4) will host Logan County on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.