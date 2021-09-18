Host Glasgow rolled up 385 yards of total offense to claim a 57-14 win over Hart County in football action Friday night.
The Scotties’ Hunter Scott ran for 88 yards and a touchdown on just two carries, while John Carter Myers had 71 rushing yards and a score on three carries.
Keiran Stockton, Gavin Neal, Andrew Phillips, Rico Crowder and JaMarion Long also each added a rushing touchdown in the win.
Myers and Easton Jessie combined to complete 7-of-10 passes for 122 yards, with Myers connecting with Javon Clark on a 23-yard touchdown pass.
The Scotties recovered three fumbles in the victory.
Glasgow (4-1) next visits Greenwood on Sept. 24.
Caverna 28, Edmonson County 20
Host Caverna claimed a 28-20 victory over Edmonson County on Friday night.
Edmonson’s Michael Mills tallied a team-high 73 rushing yards and also completed a 40-yard pass. Teammate Zander Bass had 58 rushing yards and a touchdown, plus tallied three catches for 10 yards and a TD.
Also for the Wildcats, Noah Meredith tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass and also caught a 17-yard touchdown, and Daren Alexander also passed for a touchdown.
Edmonson County recovered four fumbles. Logan Davis led the Wildcats with 12 tackles and a sack.
Edmonson County (0-3) next visits Metcalfe County on Sept. 24.
Volleyball
Taylor County 3, Warren East 1
Taylor County claimed a 3-1 (25-15, 25-15, 22-25, 25-19) win over Warren East in the Kentucky 2A state tournament Friday at Kentucky Wesleyan in Owensboro.
Clara Nesbitt tallied 18 kills to lead the Lady Raiders. Darby Barnett added 12 kills and 15 digs, Baleigh Young totaled eight kills, Jada Knight had 37 assists and five kills, Makenna Rine added 21 digs, Carlie Ellins had 17 digs and Presley Willis finished with seven digs and four aces.
Warren East (9-8) is next set to host District 14 rival Bowling Green on Tuesday.