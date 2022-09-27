PREP ROUNDUP Host Spartans top Daviess County 3-2 Daily News Jeff Nations Author twitter Author email Sep 27, 2022 58 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save South Warren's girls' soccer team claimed a 3-2 victory over visiting Daviess County on Monday.Itzel Rangel, Loti Gishe and Addison Boor scored goals for the Spartans. Emersyn Cox added two assists and Riley Moore also chipped in with an assist.Goalkeeper Lilly Fanning finished with seven saves for South Warren (11-6), which ends the regular season at home Wednesday against Franklin-Simpson. McLean County 2, Edmonson County 1Visiting McLean County held off Edmonson County for a 2-1 win Monday.Sara Lindsey tallied a goal off an assist by Emma Clair Skaggs for the Lady Cats in the loss.Goalkeeper Kenslie Pandolphi finished with 12 saves for Edmonson County (0-16), which was set to visit Breckinridge County on Tuesday.Boys' soccerMuhlenberg County 5, Russellville 1 Host Muhlenberg County picked up a 5-1 win over Russellville on Monday.Dalton Gilbert tallied a goal off Alex Arnold's assist for the Panthers in the loss.Russellville (8-10-1) was slated to host Barren County on Tuesday.VolleyballFranklin-Simpson 2, Cumberland County 0Kerri Hastings tallied three kills and four service aces to lead host Franklin-Simpson to a 2-0 (25-11, 25-14) win over Cumberland County on Monday.Mackenzie Phelps added two kills and a block, Aubrey Sams had 15 assists and three aces, and Julia Warren tallied 12 assists and five digs in the win.Franklin-Simpson (11-15) was scheduled to visit Monroe County on Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags South Warren Daviess County Mclean County Edmonson County Muhlenberg County Russellville Franklin-simpson Cumberland County Jeff Nations Bowling Green Daily News Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Nations Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you