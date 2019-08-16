South Warren senior Sofia Hasani tallied a pair of goals as the Spartans topped Elizabethtown 3-2 in girls’ soccer Thursday.
Senior Kailee Nobles added a goal and an assist, and senior Rachel Thomas and junior Lilly Degenhart had an assist apiece in the win.
Spartans junior goalkeeper Therese Bohnlein finished with 13 saves.
South Warren (2-0) is back in action Saturday at Franklin-Simpson.
Glasgow 2, Taylor County 0
Sophomore Aubrey Phillips scored both goals for host Glasgow in Thursday’s 2-0 win over Taylor County.
Lady Scotties senior goalkeeper Paige Burd tallied three saves in the win.
Glasgow (2-0) will host Todd County Central on Monday.
Boys’ soccer
Glasgow 4, Barren County 2
Glasgow junior Lucio Yahir Molina Alarcon scored a pair of goals as the visiting Scotties beat crosstown rival Barren County 4-2 on Thursday.
Sophomores Grant Gatlin and Jackson Bower each scored a goal and senior Alex Elizalde had an assist for Glasgow (1-0). Scotties senior goalkeeper Caelan Rajan and freshman Bradford Mahung combined for five saves.
Junior Seth Mitchell had a goal and an assist, and sophomore Adam Nyekan added a goal for Barren County (1-2). Junior goalkeeper Cody Copas totaled five saves for the Trojans.
Barren County hosts Butler County on Monday. Glasgow returns to action Tuesday at home against Monroe County.{&end}
