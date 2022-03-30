Host Warren East swept Tuesday's All-Comers track and field meet, with the Raiders taking the boys' competition with 130 points and the Lady Raiders posting 151 team points to win.
Butler County finished second in the boys' competition with 111 points, followed by Glasgow (94.5), White House (Tenn.) (85), South Warren (76), Warren Central (54.5), Christian County (50), Greenwood (46), Franklin-Simpson (25), Hart County (18) and Russellville (2).
South Warren's girls took second with 94 points, followed by White House (82), Glasgow (77), Warren Central (63), Butler County (61), Greenwood (43), Russellville (34), Franklin-Simpson (26), Hart County (16) and Christian County (5).
In the boys' meet, Warren East got an individual win from Emmanuel Summers in the shot put (41 feet, 04.50 inches). The Raiders also won two relays, with Isaiah Ghee, Ahmad Alexander, Connor Doyle and Kavon Faison combining for first in the 400-meter relay (46.22 seconds), and Trevor Hudnall, Hayden Talley, Jacob Jimenez and Jacob Dockery teaming up to win the 3,200 relay (9:44.59).
Runner-up Butler County produced a slew of wins, with Landon Binion taking firsts in the 110 hurdles (16.40), 300 hurdles (42.75) and the high jump (5-08). Josh Morris added wins in the 100 (11.54) and 400 (52.10), and Parker Smith took first in the 3,200 (10:42.32). The Bears' quartet of Binion, Zach Phelps, Kyle Chambers and Morris won the 1,600 relay (3:43.66).
Glasgow's Jamarian Long posted a first-place finish in the long jump (19-08.50), South Warren's Ethan Luis won both the 1,600 (4:37.08) and 800 (2:04.62), South Warren's Levi Fanning was first in the pole vault (8-06), and Warren Central's Malik Jefferson won the triple jump (43-06.25).
Amiyah Carter claimed wins in the 100 (13.34) and long jump (16-05.50) to lead the host Lady Raiders in the girls' meet. Tayanah Woods added a win in the 100 hurdles (17.39) and Remington Tibbs won the pole vault (6-00).
Warren East also won three relays. Cheyenne Stark, McKinna Rine, Natajia Alexander and Carter combined to win the 800 relay (1:52.02) and 400 relay (51.70). The Lady Raiders' Reagan Lawson, Lillie Gleichauf, Hayden Wolf and Stark teamed up to win the 1,600 relay (4:43.94).
South Warren had a strong day in the girls' distance events, getting individual wins from Abby Overbay in the 800 (2:22.60), Ryleigh Johnson in the 1,600 (5:30.44) and Hayley Best in the 3,200 (12:12.08). The Spartans' quartet of Best, Anslee Crosby, Overbay and Megan Kitchens won the 3,200 relay (10:44.54).
Glasgow's Caroline Murphy won both the 300 hurdles (52.52) and high jump (5-00). Other area individual winners were Warren Central's Mia Cardillo in the triple jump (29-07.75), Greenwood's Myra Jones in the 400 (1:12.03), Russellville's Jermani Morris in the 200 (27.62) and Butler County's Erica Sells in the discus (75-04).