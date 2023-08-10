Bowling Green Hot Rods infielder Carson Williams (8) hits a go-ahead home run in the bottom of the sixth inning during game one of a double header against Wilmington on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Bowling Green Ballpark. (Daily News photo by Caleb Lowndes/caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods infielder Carson Williams (8) bats during game one of a double header against Wilmington on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Bowling Green Ballpark. (Daily News photo by Caleb Lowndes/caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods Alfredo Zarraga delivers a pitch during game one of a double header against Wilmington on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Bowling Green Ballpark. (Daily News photo by Caleb Lowndes/caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods pitcher Alfredo Zarraga (11) delivers a pitch during game one of a double header against Wilmington on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Bowling Green Ballpark. (Daily News photo by Caleb Lowndes/caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods Jalen Battles (28) attempts to make a catch during game one of a double header against Wilmington on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Bowling Green Ballpark. (Daily News photo by Caleb Lowndes/caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods infielder Carson Williams (8) makes a throw to first during game one of a double header against Wilmington on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Bowling Green Ballpark. (Daily News photo by Caleb Lowndes/caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods Jalen Battles (28) attempts to turn a double play during game one of a double header against Wilmington on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Bowling Green Ballpark. (Daily News photo by Caleb Lowndes/caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods Colby White (2) pitches during game one of a double against Wilmington on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Bowling Green Ballpark. (Daily News photo by Caleb Lowndes/caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods infielder Carson Williams (8) celebrates with teammates after hitting the go ahead home run during game one of a double header against Wilmington on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Bowling Green Ballpark. (Daily News photo by Caleb Lowndes/caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods infielder Carson Williams (8) celebrates with teammates after hitting the go ahead home run during game one of a double header against Wilmington on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Bowling Green Ballpark. (Daily News photo by Caleb Lowndes/caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com)
The Bowling Green Hot Rods were able to double up in the win column with a doubleheader sweep in a pair of 2-1 wins over Wilmington on Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Bowling Green (55-44 overall, 24-14 second half) used strong pitching and timely hits to sweep the doubleheader and make it three straight wins against Wilmington. The victories extend BG’s win streak to six games overall.
Manager Rafeal Valenzuela said his team is playing its best ball as the Hot Rods head down the home stretch in the regular season.
“We’ve put ourselves in a good spot going into the last month of the season,” Valenzuela said. “It’s kind of nice. The bats are coming alive. The pitchers are doing their job. I’m excited to see what the last four weeks look like.”
Four pitchers combined to hold Wilmington (42-61, 13-26) to five hits with eight strikeouts in game one. The lone blemish came in the fourth on a solo homer by Jeremy De La Rosa.
That score held until the bottom of the sixth, when Carson Williams delivered his 18th homer of the season -- a two-run shot to dead center that gave the Hot Rods the lead for good.
Jeff Hakanson finished it off with a perfect seventh to secure the win. Hakanson improved to 2-0, earning the win with two scoreless innings of relief.
In game two, the Hot Rods struck early and held off the Blue Rocks late.
Willy Vazquez put BG on the board with his 14th homer of the season in the bottom of the second. One inning later, Shane Sasaki singled and scored on a double by Brock Jones to make the score 2-0.
Wilmington broke through off reliever Aneudy Cortorreal in the fifth with a two-out RBI double by Viandel Pena. The Blue Rocks were unable to get any closer as BG pitchers held Wilmington to 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position in game two.
The Hot Rods pitchers allowed two runs total in the first three games of the six-game series.
“I think it starts with our starters,” Valenzuela said. “They set the tone early. Everybody else just follows through. I’m happy that they are doing their job. I’m happy they are having a lot of success as of late and I’m excited to see where they take us.”
Sasaki finished with two of Bowling Green’s six hits in game two.
CALLED IT
Williams' game-winning homer in game one didn’t surprise Valenzuela, who said he predicted the big at-bat to pitching coach R.C. Lichtenstein two innings earlier.
“I said this game is going to come down to one big at-bat and it’s going to be our shortstop,” Valenzuela said. “He’s the only one that has had success. He’s hit the ball hard twice. He’s going to be the guy. And sure enough, I am glad it happened to him.”
UP NEXT
The series continues at 6:35 p.m. on Friday.
Right-hander Yoniel Curet is scheduled to make his Hot Rods debut. Curet was 6-1 with a 2.46 ERA in 20 games -- 17 starts -- with Low A Charleston prior to his promotion to BG.
Right-hander Andry Lara (4-7, 5.02) is scheduled to start for Wilmington.
