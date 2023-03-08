LEXINGTON -- Owensboro Catholic ended Bowling Green's stellar season with a barrage of 3-pointers Wednesday morning in the first round of the KHSAA Girls' Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena.
The Lady Aces connected on 9-of-17 (52.9%) from 3-point range to keep the Lady Purples at bay and advance to Friday's quarterfinal round.
Bowling Green (24-11) had its Lexington trip cut short as the Lady Purples got off to a cold start, recovered to take a lead at halftime, weathered OCath's hot shooting for most of the second half and hung around until the final seconds.
"I thought it was a hard-fought battle, as we anticipated," Bowling Green coach Calvin Head said. "Owensboro Catholic is well-coached, was well-prepared and the one thing that bothered me coming in is what happened — their ability to get loose and shoot the ball."
Coming out of halftime holding a 19-18 lead after scarce scoring in the first two quarters, the Lady Purples managed to keep pace even as Owensboro Catholic (25-9) started to heat up in a major way. After hitting just 1-of-8 from 3-point range in the first half, the Lady Aces suddenly couldn't miss. OCath hit five triples in the third, with four different shooters accounting for them.
The Lady Purples countered with their best deep threat, Katy Smiley, who hit a trio of treys to help her team stay close. The Lady Aces outscored BG 19-16 in the third, but if not for Smiley that deficit would've been larger for the Lady Purples.
The first seven minutes of the fourth remained a back-and-forth struggle, with Bowling Green as close as one point — at 47-46 after another Smiley 3 with 2:43 to go — and never trailing by more than five.
A pair of free throws by Nataya Wardlow got the Lady Purples back within two at 50-48 with 2:08 to play, and the BG had a chance to tie it with 49 seconds left but misfired on a pair of free throws. Meadow Tisdale didn't give up on the possession, wrestling for the loose ball to force a jump ball in Bowling Green's favor.
The Lady Purples had a chance to grab the lead, but JaSiyah Franklin missed on a 3-pointer and the Lady Aces tracked down the rebound.
OCath's Aubrey Randolph hit both ends of a one-and-a-bonus free-throw opportunity to stretch the lead to 52-48 with 12 seconds left, then Tisdale was called for a foul on the offensive end as she drove to the basket.
That put the Lady Aces back on the free-throw line, and Karmin Riley sank two more to push the advantage to six points. Smiley delivered one last shot, a banked 3-pointer as time expired on Bowling Green's season.
"It's upsetting to lose a game that close and not be able to finish it out with your teammates," Bowling Green senior guard Tanaya Bailey said.
Smiley finished with a game-high 20 points, including six 3-pointers.
"You credit her teammates for finding her," Head said. "I'm telling you, you guys just don't understand — they have an unselfishness about them that is just great. And they empower Katie to shoot the basketball. They find her in the spots where it will be successful. And Katy shoots, she works on her shot every single day. They see that and they trust her."
The loss ends the careers of Bowling Green's record-setting senior trio of Bailey, Tisdale and Saniyah Shelton — who helped the Lady Purples become the first program to ever win four straight Region 4 Girls' Basketball Tournament championships.
Tisdale, a Northern Kentucky signee, finished with 11 points and eight rebounds. Shelton, who will play at Eastern Kentucky next year, had 10 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Bailey added eight points and a team-high three steals.
It just wasn't enough on Wednesday at Rupp.
"They're the most resilient group that I've ever coached," Head said. "And it hurts not finishing it right there, but any time in the state of Kentucky that you can finish your season here in front of all these people, it's been a success. So I'm proud of my group. I wouldn't trade them for the world."
BGHS 6 13 16 16 -- 51
OCHS 11 7 19 17 -- 54
BGHS -- Smiley 21, Tisdale 11, Shelton 10, Bailey 8, Wardlow 2.
OCHS -- Riley 16, Johnson 13, Keelin 9, Riney 8, Randolph 6, Hayden 2.