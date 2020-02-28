SCOTTSVILLE – Barren County shot lights out in the third quarter to build a big enough lead to hold off Mason Shirley’s heroics.
Aden Nyekan had a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Trojans to a 71-65 win in the District 15 Tournament championship game Friday night at Allen County-Scottsville.
Barren County (23-8) used a 17-3 run in the third quarter to build a 17-point lead at one point in the second half. The Trojans were 7-of-9 from the 3-point line going into the fourth quarter.
But Shirley led a rally that brought ACS (15-15) back within four in the final minute. Despite 30 points from the District 15 Co-Player of the Year, the Patriots couldn’t capitalize with a 57 percent mark from the free-throw line.
The win gives Barren County its first District 15 championship since 2016 after bowing out in the first round of the district tournament the last two seasons. The Trojans are headed back to the Region 4 Tournament next week at E.A. Diddle Arena.
“Other than Will (Bandy), they haven’t been here,” Barren County coach Warren Cunningham said. “Nyekan said I want to win this one so y’all can’t say we haven’t won anything. We use that on them sometimes. If you want to win it, this is something you’ll have to do and we’ll have to come up with something different now.”
Bandy finished with 15 points for Barren County, which shot 24-of-45 from the field and 7-of-10 from the 3-point line. They made just enough free throws down the stretch to hold off the late push by ACS. Neither team shot well from the stripe, with the Trojans hitting 16-of-33 foul shots and ACS hitting just 12-of-21.
“They shot the ball extremely well in the third quarter,” ACS coach Brad Bonds said. “I felt like we had hands in the face of some shots. We were willing to give up some shots from guys to help protect from penetration. They made shots and that’s what good teams do.”
Barren County broke away from a one-possession game in the second quarter with a 3-pointer from Gavin Withrow and a three-point play from Bandy to make it 23-18. The Patriots closed it within one possession again before a 3 from Taye Poytner and free throws from Nyekan stretched the lead to seven points.
Nyekan had 12 points to lead the Trojans at halftime with a 30-26 lead.
Shirley and Nyekan exchanged scores on their first possessions and Bandy’s 3-pointer made it a seven-point game again. That’s when Barren County blew it open by turning up the pressure defensively, forcing the Patriots off balance.
Jacob Shaw, who went scoreless in the first half, hit two triples during a 12-2 run that pushed Barren County’s lead to 49-34 at the 2:24 mark of the third quarter.
Mason Griggs closed the third quarter with five straight points to make it a 17-3 run Barren County used to close out the game.
“We were just trying to outfight them,” Nyekan said. “One of our keys was aggressiveness and we tried to execute on that.”
Shirley had 13 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter and the Patriots hit five 3-pointers in the frame. They cut a double-digit lead down to five on a 12-1 run where Shirley chipped in nine points. The Patriots missed their last four 3-point attempts in an effort to close the gap that fell short.
“We just had to keep our composure,” Nyekan said. “We knew they were going to do that. They had done that in lots of games, so we had to focus through.”
BCHS 15 15 24 17 – 71
ACHS 16 10 11 28 – 65
BCHS – Nyekan 24, Bandy 15, Griggs 9, Shaw 9, Withrow 3, Bush 3, Poynter 3, Lane 3, Shirley 2.
ACHS – Shirley 30, Cooper 18, Stamper 7, Smith 4, Calvert 2, Bow 2, Ford 2.
District 15 All-Tournament Team
Jholdi Brooks, Monroe County
Grayson Rich, Monroe County
Mason Shirley, ACS
Jax Cooper, ACS
Owen Stamper, ACS
Will Bandy, Barren County
Jacob Shaw, Barren County
Aden Nyekan, Barren County
Nik Sorrell, Glasgow
Jaden Franklin, Glasgow
District 15 All-Season Team
Jax Cooper, ACS
Owen Stamper, ACS
Michael Smith, ACS
Aden Nyekan, Barren County
Jacob Shaw, Barren County
Will Bandy, Barren County
Jaden Franklin, Glasgow
Grayson Rich, Monroe County
Kale Hagan, Monroe County
District 15 Co-Players of the Year
Mason Shirley, ACS
Nik Sorrell, Glasgow
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.