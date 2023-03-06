The No. 1-ranked team in the state is one win away from a return to Rupp Arena.
Warren Central made quick work of former District 14 rival Warren East, cruising to an 81-45 win in the Region 4 semifinals on Monday at E.A. Diddle Arena. The Dragons bombarded Warren East from the start and continued to impress throughout, moving into Tuesday’s region championship game against Bowling Green.
Warren Central (31-1) will be looking to get back to the KHSAA Sweet 16 after falling by one point in the championship game last season.
“That’s it, one more,” Warren Central coach William Unseld said. “We’ve got one more to go. It will be a tough one. To beat a really good team four times is gonna be tough, but we are ready for it. The kids are prepared. They are well-coached. They are gonna play hard. We’ve got to do the right things.
“Tonight we did what we wanted to do -- get the pace up early, try to get the game the way we wanted to go.”
Warren East (21-10) scored on its first possession, a drive to the basket by Isaiah Andrews one minute into the game.
It was all Dragons from there.
Warren Central scored 26 straight points the rest of the quarter with a suffocating defense that had Warren East back on its heels. The Raiders had 12 turnovers that led to 19 points for the Dragons -- with Warren Central holding a 14-2 edge in the paint.
The Dragons scored the opening bucket in the second quarter to make it a 28-0 run before Roger Duncan’s layup ended the Warren East drought. Warren Central’s lead increased to 31 points before Warren East made a small dent into the deficit -- with the score 47-21 at the half.
“We were very locked in,” Warren Central senior forward Chappelle Whitney said. “We come to practice locked in. After walkthrough we all put our music on, focused on the game and watched film and came out and played.”
The lead continued to grow in the second half, allowing Unseld to empty his bench. Warren Central’s margin was as much as 32 points in the third quarter, with Whitney’s layup early in the fourth making the score 74-39 to start the KHSAA-mandated running clock.
Four Dragons finished scoring in double figures. Kade Unseld led the way with 20 points and eight rebounds. Whitney added 16 points and eight rebounds, Damarion Walkup finished with 15 points and Omari Glover chipped in 11 points.
“We’ve had some of our best practices the last week or so,” William Unseld said. “They are locked in. We had a stretch in the middle of the year where they were kind of ready to get to this part. They’ve won so much, they are ready to get to this part. They are locked in. It makes my job easier.”
Andrews led Warren East with 17 points.
“You look at the boxscore and the second, third, fourth quarter are pretty respectable,” Warren East coach Kyle Benge said. “We just got hit with the whirlwind. Central is the No. 1 team in the state for a reason. I played NAIA basketball, so this isn’t a knock on NAIA. There are a lot of teams they could probably beat in the state of Kentucky. I am not saying that just to say that. They are that good.
“If they don’t win state, I don’t know much about basketball. This team is head and shoulders above the rest of the teams that I have seen, that I have scouted. I think we had a pretty good game plan, but having a game plan and then executing it against a team like that is very difficult.”
The loss ended a turnaround season for the Raiders. In its first season moving from District 14 to District 15, Warren East earned its first region tournament appearance since 1997 and won its first district tournament title since 1989.
“We got as many wins this season as we did the last three seasons,” Andrews said. “I feel like we are setting a precedent for future teams -- to show that somebody can do it, somebody can make it to region. Somebody can win the district. Somebody can win a region game.
“... The loss, it hurts, but at the same time we are not hanging our heads a bit.”
Warren Central advances to face Bowling Green at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
WEHS 2 19 18 6 -- 45
WCHS 26 21 22 12 -- 81
WE -- Andrews 17, Murrell 7, Doyle 6, Parsley 5, Prince 3, Duncan 3, Barber 2, Gravil 2.
WC -- Unseld 20, Whitney 16, Walkup 15, Glover 11, Villafuerte 9, Wells 3, Hammer 3, Barrett 2, Pratt 2.