LEXINGTON -- This place.
This time.
This team.
Warren Central put it all together -- right team, right time, right place -- Saturday in the KHSAA Boys' Sweet 16 championship game against George Rogers Clark at Rupp Arena, capping a dynamic season with a 64-60 victory that validated the Dragons' No. 1 ranking and secured the school's second state title, equaling the feat last accomplished in 2004.
To do it, Warren Central (36-1) had to win twice Saturday, first grinding through a 56-48 victory over Woodford County in the first of two morning semifinals before waiting to find out who they'd have to beat in the championship.
That turned out to be George Rogers Clark (30-6), the same program that denied the Dragons a state championship last season with a 43-42 victory in the title game. In that matchup last year, the Dragons played the late semifinal game, then had to turn around on short rest to face the Cardinals.
The roles were reversed this time, and Warren Central coach William Unseld was determined to test GRC's legs by pressing early.
"That's why we pressed them early," Unseld said. "I knew they were playing five. We were too, but I thought we were fresher. So early I just wanted to get in their legs a little bit and we were hoping that late in the game that it would get to them."
The Dragons worked to hound the Cardinals, and while it didn't pay off in a spate of turnovers it did help Warren Central get going early on the offensive end. An 8-0 run in the first quarter staked the Dragons to a 12-6 lead, a six-point advantage they held through the first quarter. Warren Central pushed that lead to 10 in the second quarter, then nine at halftime when Izayiah Villafuerte's buzzer-beating 3-pointer from far beyond the arc banked in to set the score at 36-27 after two quarters.
Unseld's plan was working, so he made a decision. In the second half, he planned to use only his five starters -- seniors Villafuerte, Damarion Walkup, Chappelle Whitney and Omari Glover, plus junior Kade Unseld.
"Once we got to halftime I was like, 'All right, you five are going to finish this game off,' " Unseld said. "We have five timeouts, two medias, we're going to finish this thing off."
The Dragons appeared ready to do just that in the third quarter, as Kade Unseld took his turn at heating up after Walkup went off for nine points in the second quarter. Kade Unseld hit back-to-back 3-pointers and outscored GRC 10-2 by himself to carry a 12-5 run capped by Glover's jumper that put Central up by 16 at 48-32 with 4:40 left in the third.
Walkup, Glover and Kade Unseld finished with 17 points apiece, while Whitney just missed a double-double with 10 points and eight rebounds.
"I got hot first (half), tried to give the ball to me," Walkup said. "Then Kade got hot, started getting the ball to him -- Chappelle got hot, started getting the ball to him. It's a chain reaction, really."
That chain reaction threatened to blow the defending state champion Cardinals off the court, but it didn't happen. GRC (30-6) closed the quarter on a 10-4 run highlighted by a trio of 3-pointers.
Still leading by 10 at 52-42 entering the fourth, the Dragons found the Cardinals creeping closer by the minute. Reshaun Hampton's 3-pointer got GRC to within three at 54-51, but Walkup answered with a 3-pointer. Another 3 by the Cardinals, this one from Jerone Morton (game-high 23 points) again made it a three-point game with 3:46 to play.
"We talked about play with your heart -- not with your legs, not your excuses," GRC coach Josh Cook said. "A couple times I wished the ball would've bounced our way, maybe a call or two maybe would have helped swing in our favor. But our guys fought. I think it defined our team when you saw us get down and you saw a team that played with such a sense of urgency."
Warren Central opted for patience, burning time off the clock while both teams suffered through empty possessions. Glover's dogged pursuit of an offensive rebound gave his team a needed bucket on a third-chance try, and after GRC failed again to score on the ensuing possession Glover's free throw put his team up 62-56 with only 25 seconds to play.
The Cardinals wouldn't quit, as Sam Parrish hit a layup to get his team back within four. Forced to foul, GRC caught a break when Glover missed the front end of a one-and-a-bonus free-throw opportunity, and Parrish burned the Dragons again with another layup with 12 seconds to go that made it a two-point Central lead at 62-60.
With no timeouts remaining, GRC had to foul when it didn't get a turnover on the ensuing possession. That put the ball in Kade Unseld's hands for another one-and-a-bonus try at the free-throw line -- right where he wanted to be. Unseld hit both free throws to put his team up four at 64-60 with just eight seconds left.
"I went into the timeout and told him to give me the ball, I was going to make the free throws," Kade Unseld said. "And I did that."
Parrish's last-gasp 3-point try rimmed out, and after a mad scramble for the loose ball Villafuerte gathered it up and then tossed it high into the air as the final horn sounded at Rupp.
"Man, what a great game," William Unseld said. "We got up, they made runs like we told our kids they would. We lost a that little shooter (Hampton) a couple times, but I'm just proud of my kids -- the way they fought and hung in there."
Whitney earned most valuable player honors in the Sweet 16, and was joined on the all-tournament team by Walkup and Kade Unseld.
"I don't believe it really happened yet," Whitney said. "Not until I got back my hotel room, talk to IV (Villafuerte) and say like, 'We're state champs, bro.' Then we'll celebrate, probably all night. I'm not going to sleep tonight."
Added Kade Unseld: "Losing last year, we all told each other we wanted to get back so it's been about business every day. And now that we got it, we're partying tonight."
For his part, William Unseld said his unflappable Dragons never gave him cause to worry Saturday or really at any point in the season.
"I really thought we would make enough plays," William Unseld said. "I knew at a certain point they were going to extend too far and we'd be able to capitalize. We got a little careless with the ball a couple times. They made some tough shots.
"I thought we could wear them down a little bit and we did that. They got a little fatigued in the fourth quarter, late in the fourth. I think we stopped playing a little too early, and I'm trying to tell my guys to keep attacking. We stopped playing a little early and let them back in it. But again not really, there's not really been a game all year where I was like, 'We might lose this one.' Honestly, it's like, 'Go make a play.' "
On Saturday, nobody made more plays than the Dragons.
GRC 12 15 15 18 -- 60
WCHS 18 18 16 12 -- 64
GRC -- Morton 23, Parrish 17, Hampton 13, Edwards 7.
WCHS -- Glover 17, Unseld 17, Walkup 17, Whitney 10, Villafuerte 3.